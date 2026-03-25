The New York Yankees 26-man roster for the start of the 2026 regular season is virtually set, with outfielder Randal Grichuk and relievers Cade Winquest, Jake Bird, and Brent Headrick grabbing the last few spots.

Spring training went by, and the Yankees didn’t have any major injuries to report resulting from Grapefruit League play. They did have some injured players from last year, though, and on Wednesday, they announced that they are being placed on the 15-day injured list.

High Profile Players Are Visiting The Injured List

“Following Tuesday’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Placed LHP Carlos Rodón on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 3/22) with left elbow surgery recovery, placed INF Anthony Volpe on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 3/22) with left shoulder surgery recovery, optioned RHP Luis Gil to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Signed OF Randal Grichuk (#34) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster. Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees placed RHP Gerrit Cole on the 15-day injured list with “Tommy John” surgery recovery,” the Yankees reported via X.

Following Tuesday’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Placed LHP Carlos Rodón on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 3/22) with left elbow surgery recovery.

• Placed INF Anthony Volpe on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 3/22) with left shoulder… — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 25, 2026

Rodon didn’t get into any Grapefruit League games after having surgery to remove bone spurs from his left elbow in October, but is on schedule to return in late April or early May. He has already graduated to live batting practice.

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Volpe will start using the Trajekt machine this week and will, barring any setbacks, graduate to live batting practice next week, with an eye on starting his minor league rehab assignment in the second week of April.

Cole Is Close To Making An Impact On The 2026 Yankees

Cole is, among the injured players, the one who is closest to making his return from injury. He did pitch in two Grapefruit League games and didn’t allow any runs in 2.2 frames, surpassing 98 mph and sitting in the 96 mph range.

For him, it’s just a matter of stretching out to 80 or 90 pitches before he can be reinstated, and that’s expected to happen after a handful of outings in the minors. An April return is not just possible now, it’s also likely.

To accommodate Grichuk and nine relievers on the roster, the Yankees will use third baseman Ryan McMahon as an emergency shortstop should the need arise.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Grichuk has a career 118 wRC+ while facing southpaws, and the Yankees are welcoming that trait into their roster as they prepare for every possible scenario.

The Yankees will make their 2026 debut on Wednesday night against the San Francisco Giants in the Bay Area, with the play ball voice expected to be heard at 8:05 pm ET. Max Fried will face Logan Webb as the season begins.