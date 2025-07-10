Yankees officially lose key pitcher to Tommy John surgery

The New York Yankees didn’t just lose a pitcher—they lost one of the season’s most promising surprises in Clarke Schmidt.

After battling through a shoulder injury in spring, Schmidt came back with the kind of edge the Yankees desperately needed. Across 14 starts, he posted a 3.32 ERA and proved he belonged.

His command was crisp, his velocity sharp, and his poise looked like that of a seasoned veteran—not a guy still trying to earn his stripes.

But on July 3, after just three innings against the Reds, everything changed. Schmidt exited early, complaining of forearm tightness.

That phrase—“forearm tightness”—has become a dreaded harbinger in today’s game. And sadly, for Schmidt, it lived up to its ominous reputation.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Dreaded Tommy John Surgery

Just hours after leaving the mound, doctors recommended Tommy John surgery. A crushing diagnosis for any pitcher, but especially for one in the middle of such an incredible year.

The Yankees held out hope, seeking multiple opinions. But the verdict remained the same. Surgery was necessary, and it was imminent.

On July 5, manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Schmidt would undergo the procedure. Just like that, his 2025 season was over.

He will be going under the knife on Friday, per Yankees insider Max Goodman.

Clarke Schmidt will undergo his season-ending elbow surgery tomorrow, Aaron Boone says. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) July 10, 2025

The surgery kicks off a long road—both physical and mental. Recovery from Tommy John typically takes 14 to 16 months, and that’s without setbacks.

He Is Likely Out For 2026, Too

That means Schmidt will likely miss the rest of 2025 and could sit out all of 2026, too. For a pitcher finally finding his rhythm, that’s devastating.

The Yankees are already without their ace, Gerrit Cole, who is also recovering from the same surgery. Now they’ve lost another key piece.

Schmidt’s growth this season had been crucial. His presence gave the Yankees stability when the rotation was walking a tightrope of uncertainty.

Replacing Schmidt won’t be easy. He offered a blend of youth, resilience, and command that few others on the roster can replicate right now.

Depth arms may get looks, but none bring the same upside or presence that Schmidt showed this year.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A Cruel Twist Of Fate

It’s a cruel twist of fate. A young pitcher finally putting it all together only to be sidelined by the very fragility of his craft.

In some ways, it’s like building a sandcastle too close to the tide. Just when it starts to take shape, a wave knocks it down.

But this isn’t the end of Clarke Schmidt’s story—it’s just a brutal chapter. If his work ethic is any indication, he’ll be back with a vengeance.

The Yankees, meanwhile, are left scrambling. They must now fill a rotation hole mid-season, just as the AL East heats up.

It also puts more pressure on the front office to make moves by the deadline. Standing pat is no longer a viable option.

For now, fans will have to wait and hope that when Schmidt returns, he’ll pick up right where he left off—or better.

READ MORE: Yankees linked to elite starting pitcher on possible deadline deal