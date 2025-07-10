Yankees linked to elite starting pitcher on possible deadline deal

The Yankees are barreling toward a crucial trade deadline, desperately trying to patch holes while eyeing a deep playoff push.

But there’s a glaring problem: this year’s market heavily favors sellers, meaning general manager Brian Cashman will have to pay a premium.

In simple terms, the Yankees can’t finesse this deadline without dipping into their farm system, risking young talent for short-term upgrades.

Cashman didn’t dance around it, bluntly acknowledging on Wednesday that the Yankees want an infielder, a reliever, and maybe even a starter.

The stakes are massive. Their roster feels close but incomplete, and they know better than anyone that a shaky bullpen or thin rotation can sink October dreams.

Could Seth Lugo actually be worth the gamble?

One name drawing buzz is 35-year-old Seth Lugo, who’s putting together a season that looks stellar—on the surface.

He holds a shiny 2.67 ERA over 101 innings with 88 strikeouts, numbers that would tempt any contender craving rotation stability.

But peel back the curtain, and it’s less comforting. Lugo’s expected ERA is a worrying 4.55, paired with a strikeout rate in the modest 40th percentile.

Even more concerning, his chase rate sits in the 13th percentile, meaning hitters aren’t exactly expanding the zone against him.

That suggests Lugo could be riding a wave of good luck, and the Yankees might find themselves holding the bag if regression hits hard.

Still, his veteran poise and mix of pitches would be welcome in the Bronx, especially for a staff teetering on the edge.

A look at Zac Gallen, the underperforming alternative

If the Yankees wanted to zig where others might zag, Zac Gallen could be intriguing despite his uninspiring 5.15 ERA this season.

Unlike Lugo, Gallen’s underlying metrics actually hint at better days ahead, though not by a huge margin that screams “must trade.”

He’s younger at 29 and arguably has more upside left in the tank, but the recent results are tough to swallow for a team chasing a title.

New York might bet that Gallen is more a victim of circumstance than a pitcher truly losing his edge, a risky wager with October looming.

Don’t forget the bullpen and the possibility of Clase

Cashman didn’t hide that adding bullpen depth is a priority, and that could lead them to someone like Emmanuel Clase from Cleveland.

Clase brings serious heat and would immediately bolster high-leverage situations, easing pressure on arms like Clay Holmes and Luke Weaver.

If the Yankees combined a bullpen piece with an infielder like Arizona’s Eugenio Suarez, they’d check off two major boxes in one swoop.

Jeff Passan of ESPN even noted on Thursday that Suarez might be the Yankees’ cleanest fit given their glaring need at third base.

Still, pairing him with Clase or another top-tier reliever could transform this roster from contender to legitimate favorite.

Navigating the risk of draining the farm system

All these moves come at a steep price, and that’s where Cashman has to earn his money.

Dealing from their minor league pipeline sounds fine until you’re watching future stars light it up elsewhere in two years.

But the Yankees know windows like this don’t stay open forever, and the fear of falling short again might push them to go big.