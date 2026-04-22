The New York Yankees have officially listed their Batting Practice navy blue uniforms as their alternative uniform for road games, according to Bryan Hoch.

A day after Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported that players had been internally advocating for the use of the navy blue tops in games, the decision to wear them at some point in 2026 has been officially made.

No listed date for when they will be worn has been announced, nor have the Yankees formally addressed the decision as these news have broken at the beginning of their contest against the Red Sox.

This uniform has a navy blue top with the “New York” listed across the chest, not the uniform with the interlocking NY that is also utilized during Spring Training.

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Alternative Uniforms Announced For Yankees’ In-Game Use in 2026

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Yankees have made some uniform changes in recent years such as the decision to remove the white outline in the “NEW YORK” lettering across their chest prior to the 2024 season.

While those uniforms will be their primary road attire, they will mix-in their navy blue options at some point during the 2026 season per the request of various players on the team.

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge both voiced approval for this new uniform prior to the Yankees’ second game in Fenway Park against the Red Sox.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

When the team does officially use it in a game, it will be the first time the team wears these batting practice uniforms in a regular season game.

An announcement of these new uniforms is expected to be made eventually, and you can continue following Empire Sports Media to stay up to date with the latest on this story.