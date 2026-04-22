When top-100 lists came out with Yankees’ 2023 first-round pick George Lombard Jr. in the 40-60 cluster rather than the 20-30 cluster that some hoped he’d end up in, I wasn’t shocked or upset.

To be quite frank, his 2025 season was not the kind of year that signaled he would become a serious impact player in the Major Leagues, with the hope being that his age and aggressive promotions caused the offensive struggles.

He didn’t have above-average contact rates and he had a SLG% that began with a 3 on the season, you can’t really view it as a high-ceiling offensive profile.

The hitter I’m seeing right now is nothing like that hitter I just described; George Lombard Jr. looks like someone who could move up to Triple-A quickly, and I’m not sure we can consider a 2026 MLB debut far-fetched at this point.

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Why the Yankees Should Be Over-The-Moon About George Lombard Jr.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

I looked back to my write-up of George Lombard Jr. who was ranked as the no. 1 prospect in the Yankees system in our pre-season top 30, and my most negative aspects of the report came with his offense.

The hit tool was not strong enough to carry a below-average SLG%, which made me fear that we could be looking at another 80-85 OPS+ hitter who fields the shortstop position well.

It’s a productive profile, but it’s not the kind of outcome that gives you a franchise cornerstone at a position since this is essentially what Anthony Volpe has been for the Yankees.

While I did happen to catch a lot of good George Lombard Jr. games in-person, I also did see the gaping holes in his offensive profile that makes him unrecognizable to the hitter I’m watching right now.

ANOTHER HOME RUN FOR GEORGE LOMBARD JR.!#Yankees pic.twitter.com/2U9irYLdYQ — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 22, 2026

Lombard is attacking the ball at healthier angles for damage contact, which we can measure through his high Line Drive% (34.9%) and Pull% (48.8%), but he’s still being very patient.

This isn’t a hitter who likes expanding the zone and a quirk of his game is that he will let the ball travel deep even in situations where you’d want him to be a bit more aggressive.

Last season he didn’t have the consistently quick twitch that would allow him to quickly rotate his hips and generate a loud flyball, but this year we’re seeing him do that far more consistently.

In a 3-2 count to Zack Wheeler you can see George Lombard Jr. let this sinker travel deep in-zone before unleashing a powerful swing, allowing him to drill a 400+ foot home run.

Watch some film of Carlos Correa from 2017-2019 and you’ll see some of those same offensive traits which prioritize tracking pitches deep and uncorking quickly to punish a mistake pitch left over the heart of the plate.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lombard added serious weight over the offseason and you can visually see a frame that mirrors the Astros’ star infielder more than your typical shortstop.

I do not believe he will have the same generational-esque production that Correa had before injuries ate up his athleticsm, but he does have the tools to be a 110 OPS+ hitter with excellent defense.

What I was worried about is that any gains in the power department or intent to do more damage would result in worse contact rates, but his Contact% is up by 2% fromn 2025.

I’m excited to see what 2026 looks like for George Lombard Jr. who is already good enough with the glove to start at shortstop for a big-league team, and I think this could be a launching point for his career.