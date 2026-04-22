The New York Yankees announced a roster move placing Ryan Weathers on the paternity list and promoting RHP Jake Bird from Scranton (Triple-A).

Weathers, who is coming off of a 7.1 IP gem where he silenced the Royals’ offense, will be with his wife as she delivers birth.

As for Bird, he will be recalled from the Minor Leagues after being optioned last week following an implosion against the Angels where he surrendered a three-run HR against Mike Trout.

New York will have nine relievers in this upcoming matchup against Boston with four starters, but since Weathers was not lined up for a start in Fenway, it may not affect the team’s schedule.

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Jake Bird Returns to Yankees’ Bullpen as Ryan Weathers Hits Paternity List

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Jake Bird has a 7.71 ERA with nine strikeouts in 7 IP for the Yankees and was optioned to the Minor Leagues after the team needed a fresh arm up during their series with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Yankees’ bullpen was bruised and battered with Bird having to wear it for multiple innings of work as a result of the limitations that the group has had.

New York has high hopes for what Bird can provide to this bullpen, but it has not materialized despite the solid strikeout numbers, and he’ll get another chance to prove himself for a little bit.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Weathers has started off well with the Yankees, sporting a 3.18 ERA in his first five starts with the Yankees as the left-hander is a key cog on the American League’s top-performing rotation.

It is unclear whether he will miss his next start or not, but given that he is not scheduled to pitch until Saturday, there’s a chance that his stint on the Paternity List does not affect his availability for that game.

New York will travel to Houston following this three-game set in Boston, where Ryan Weathers could re-join the team and send Jake Bird back down to Scranton.