Yankees offically sign left handed pitcher to $2.85 million deal

The Yankees officially secured left-handed specialist Tim Hill on a one-year, $2.85 million deal, which includes an option for the 2026 season. Hill played a crucial role for the Yankees down the stretch last season after they picked him up from the Chicago White Sox, proving to be a valuable piece in their bullpen, particularly in the playoffs.

Now, he stands as the only lefty in their relief corps, which could prompt the front office to make another move before the season begins.

A Reliable Left-Handed Weapon

Hill, 34, put together a solid 2024 season, splitting time between the White Sox and Yankees. Over 67 innings, he posted a 3.36 ERA with a 68.2% ground-ball rate. While he’s never been a high-strikeout pitcher—averaging just 4.16 strikeouts per nine—his ability to induce weak contact makes him an effective tool, especially against left-handed hitters.

During his time with the Yankees, Hill was a go-to option in high-leverage spots, particularly in October. His ability to limit damage and keep the ball in the park was a major asset, and the Yankees saw enough value in his role to bring him back for another year.

Yankees Bullpen Remains One of the Best in Baseball

With Hill returning, the Yankees maintain one of the strongest bullpens in the league, headlined by newly acquired closer Devin Williams and the breakout performance of Luke Weaver. Williams, one of the most dominant relievers in the game, brings elite strikeout numbers and an unhittable changeup, while Weaver proved himself to be a versatile, high-leverage option last year.

Even with a stacked relief group, the Yankees could look to add another left-handed arm for depth. Hill is effective in his role, but carrying just one lefty reliever for an entire season isn’t ideal. Spring training may provide an opportunity for another name to emerge, but for now, Hill is set to be their primary southpaw out of the pen.