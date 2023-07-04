Yankees’ offensive catching prospect is begging to be promoted

Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Yankees currently boast one of the best defensive catchers in the majors: Jose Trevino. Trevino’s capabilities as a backstop encompass a host of desirable attributes, from exceptional game-calling and blocking abilities to heightened awareness, solid communication skills, and an impressive arm.

Trevino’s contributions at the plate, however, leave much to be desired. Despite a disappointingly low 52 wRC+ over 152 plate appearances this season — a noticeable drop from last year — his .210/.252/.301 line remains tolerable due to his stellar defensive contributions. Trevino’s safe from losing his role due to the overall enhancement he offers the pitching staff, but it warrants the Yankees scouting for long-term replacements.

Rising Star: Austin Wells’ Case for Promotion

One potential solution to the Yankees’ catching quandary may lie within their ranks — enter Austin Wells. While the leap from Double-A to the majors is a substantial one that organizations hesitate to make, Wells is making a convincing case for at least a Triple-A Scranton promotion.

Last year, Wells demonstrated his prowess at Double-A with a 129 wRC+ across 247 plate appearances. He continues to show promise this year, holding a 119 wRC+ and notching 10 home runs in 206 plate appearances at Somerset.

Time for a New Challenge: Prioritizing Wells’ Development

Given his consistent performance at Double-A, it begs the question: what more does Wells need to do to climb up the ranks? While the catching roster at Scranton is packed, prioritizing the growth of their best prospects and challenging them when appropriate is essential for the organization.

Now seems to be Wells’ time for that challenge, or so it appears. His next developmental step should see him pitted against tougher competition. Whether this progression takes him to the Yankees or Scranton remains uncertain, with the former seeming unlikely at this stage yet not out of the question.

Wells’ swing is nothing short of splendid, and his .246/.340/.480 line thus far indicates ample potential. With his formidable power and on-base capabilities, Wells could certainly offer the Yankees a difference-making presence at the plate.