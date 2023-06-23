Yankees News: Nestor Corres trending up, another outfielder goes down

Oct 14, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) reacts after throwing out Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (not pictured) during the fourth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Yankees grapple with internal disarray, their primary hope lies in the possible arrival of reinforcements in the coming weeks. With the All-Star break scheduled to commence on July 7, the team must endure the next fortnight before a much-needed few days of rest and rehabilitation.

Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortés to Bolster Starting Rotation

Amid this period of tumult, the Yankees may see the return of lefty starters Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortés. Their return could provide an exciting precursor to a smoother integration into the starting rotation. Having already pitched in a rehab game, Rodon appears to be ahead in his recovery, whereas Cortés is about a week away from commencing throwing off the mound, per Aaron Boone.

Nestor Cortés: Potential Second-Half Game Changer?

While it may be ambitious to anticipate Cortés’ return before the break, the additional week off could provide him with ample time to recapture his form and offer valuable assistance to the Yankees during the season’s second half.

Nestor Cortés’ 2023 Season: A Disappointing Downturn

Cortés currently sports a 5.16 ERA this season across 59.1 innings, accumulating 8.95 strikeouts per nine with a 68.2% left on-base rate and a career-low 25.9% ground ball rate. Unfortunately, these figures are a significant drop from his commendable 2022 season, where he registered a 2.44 ERA across 158.1 innings.

Cortés’ Shoulder Injury: A Blessing in Disguise?

It is hoped that the shoulder injury that is currently sidelining him will soon be a thing of the past. A plausible argument suggests that his relatively low innings count this year could help maintain his fitness later in the season, potentially benefiting the team during the postseason – contingent upon the team’s overall performance.

Injury Woes Continue in Yankees’ Outfield

In addition to the team’s pitching woes, the outfield continues to suffer unfortunate setbacks. Depth outfielder Willie Calhoun recently sustained a quad strain, leading to a stint on the injured list that could last several weeks.

Willie Calhoun’s Struggling Season

The 28-year-old Calhoun’s current season sees him hitting .239 with a .309 OBP, including five homers and 16 RBIs across 44 games. Unfortunately, these stats are a far cry from his impressive 2019 season – his best professional stint so far – when he posted a .269 average with a .323 OBP and 21 homers.

Cabrera’s Promotion: A Necessary Move for the Yankees

In response to Calhoun’s absence, the Yankees have once again promoted Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A, despite his considerable struggles at the plate this season.