The New York Yankees are already walking a fine line with free agent Cody Bellinger. The two parties are at a standoff, and no one is willing to budge, which can be dangerous because history shows late starts can affect the player’s performance in the early portion of the season. Meanwhile, the organization is already dreaming of its exciting young pitching trio of Elmer Rodriguez, Carlos Lagrange, and Ben Hess.

The Yankees are stuck in a massive Cody Bellinger conundrum

The Yankees’ offseason has narrowed to a single pressure point, and it’s Cody Bellinger. With Spring Training looming, New York is walking a fine line between urgency and restraint as talks with Scott Boras drag on. The concern isn’t just roster construction — Bellinger’s own history shows that late signings can come with slow starts, something the Yankees can’t afford if they’re serious about contending in 2026.

What complicates matters is the league-wide landscape. The Blue Jays never landed the star bats they were linked to, Boston looks more likely to shuffle pieces than add one, and the Mets remain the most credible spoiler. That leaves Bellinger as the last impact bat standing — and the Yankees’ most obvious fix for their weakest projected positions in left field and DH. Internal options simply don’t replicate his value on either side of the ball.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Still, the Yankees aren’t eager to blink. Their reported five-year, $155 million offer — complete with opt-outs and a sizable bonus — is designed to give Bellinger flexibility without sacrificing long-term control. From the team’s perspective, the Bronx remains the best place for him to rebuild or enhance his market value. Until another club meets Boras’ rumored seven-year demand, New York believes holding firm is the only leverage it has left.

READ MORE

Previewing the Yankees’ exciting wave of incoming pitching talent

While the big-league roster grabs headlines, the Yankees’ farm system quietly produced a trio of pitching prospects who could define the organization’s future. Elmer Rodriguez, Carlos Lagrange, and Ben Hess climbed the ladder together in 2025, finishing the season side-by-side in Double-A Somerset and putting themselves squarely on the 2026 radar.

Rodriguez stands out as the most polished of the group. After mechanical tweaks by the Yankees, he emerged as a strike-throwing, east-west pitcher with a deep arsenal and improving command. His ability to neutralize left-handed hitters and steal early strikes has evaluators viewing him as the most MLB-ready arm in the system — and potentially the top pitching prospect overall.

Lagrange and Hess offer different kinds of upside. Lagrange’s triple-digit fastball and elite whiff rates give him frontline potential, even if command concerns create some reliever risk. Hess, the Yankees’ 2024 first-round pick, lacks the raw velocity but compensates with efficiency, adaptability, and strong K-BB numbers. Together, the trio represents a rare chance for the Yankees to internally develop a majority of their future rotation — or leverage that depth in a blockbuster trade.

READ MORE

The Yankees have something ‘special’ in their next big infielder George Lombard Jr.

Anthony Volpe was supposed to be the Yankees’ long-term answer at shortstop. Instead, three uneven offensive seasons and a labrum injury that torpedoed his defense have forced the organization to confront an uncomfortable reality. George Lombard Jr. is no longer just a prospect — he’s a looming alternative.

goerge lombard jr., yankees, Somerset

Scouts rave about Lombard’s defense, instincts, and presence, with some believing he could already be a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop in the majors. Offensively, his 2025 season told a familiar development story: dominance at High-A, followed by a humbling but still productive adjustment period in Double-A. Even while struggling to hit for average, Lombard maintained on-base skills and baserunning value, finishing above league average.

The irony is impossible to miss. Volpe, knowingly or not, has been mentoring the player who could eventually take his job. Lombard credits him for teaching preparation, leadership, and defensive nuance. For the Yankees, the equation is simple: if Lombard’s bat continues to progress, the future at shortstop may arrive sooner than planned — forcing Volpe into a position change or a far more uncertain role.

READ MORE