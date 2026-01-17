The Yankees are currently in a precarious position at one of the most vital spots on the diamond. Anthony Volpe, the homegrown kid who was promised to be the next Derek Jeter, is penciled in as the starter, but the ink is fading.

After three consecutive seasons of below-average offensive production and a 2025 campaign where a partially torn labrum turned him into one of the worst defensive shortstops in baseball, the Yankees are forced to look toward the horizon. And on that horizon stands George Lombard Jr., a prospect whose ceiling might just dwarf the man currently wearing the pinstripes.

Lombard, who will turn 21 this upcoming season, has rapidly become the organization’s most fascinating chess piece. While Volpe battles injury and inconsistency, the Yankees know they have a player in Lombard who scouts believe could win a Gold Glove in the majors today. The question isn’t about his hands; it’s about whether his bat can catch up to his “aura.”

“He Plays Circles Around Volpe”

The hype surrounding Lombard isn’t just internal optimism; it is backed by evaluators who see something distinct in the way he carries himself. In a conversation with Randy Miller of NJ.com, an unnamed scout didn’t mince words when comparing the prospect to the current Yankee shortstop.

somerset, george lombard jr.

“I think that kid’s going to be special. I really do. There’s an aura about Lombard on the field. He moves differently from everybody else. As soon as you see him, you know he’s got that ‘it factor.’ I don’t know what it is, but he’s got it. His instincts are off the charts. He’s a smart baserunner, too… And, oh God, he’s good defensively! He plays circles around Volpe. I think Lombard is going to be their future shortstop.”

That assessment—that a 20-year-old is already defensively superior to the incumbent starter—is a damning indictment of Volpe’s current state but a glowing endorsement of Lombard’s future.

A Tale of Two Levels: Domination and Adjustments

Lombard’s 2025 season was a masterclass in the highs and lows of development. He began the year at High-A, where he looked like a man among boys. Over 24 games, he slashed a scorching .329/.495/.488, posting a ridiculous 194 wRC+ that signaled he was nearly twice as productive as the average hitter. He wasn’t just hitting; he was getting on base half the time.

However, the promotion to Double-A Somerset provided the reality check the Yankees expected. Facing significantly better pitching, his batting average dipped to .215 over 108 games. Yet, even while “getting his ass handed to him” as the scout noted, Lombard remained valuable. He still posted a .337 on-base percentage and swiped 24 bases, finishing with a 111 wRC+—meaning that even in a “struggle” year, he was still 11% better than the league average.

Lombard was candid about this learning curve when reflecting on the jump in competition.

“For sure, it definitely was a challenge when I first got to Somerset. Adjusting, I dealt with my fair share of struggles. I think it was great just being able to learn how to deal with that, how to process it, how to keep going with your work, how to get through it. There definitely were a lot of learning moments.”

The Irony of Mentorship

What makes this transition even more compelling is the relationship between the two players. Volpe, aware or not that he is training his potential replacement, has taken Lombard under his wing.

“Yeah, Volpe was great. We spent a lot of time together. We worked out together. He helped me out a lot learning the game, learning things on defense, learning the lifestyle, learning to be a leader. He’s a great dude, and I’m really grateful for all that he has helped me so far.”

The Yankees are banking on Lombard making the necessary offensive adjustments to match his elite defensive profile. If he does, the “future” at shortstop might arrive sooner than anyone expects, leaving Volpe to either find a new position or a new home.