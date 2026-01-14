The New York Yankees gave up four prospects to acquire left-hander Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, yet the expectation around the league is that they leverage their farm and possibly some young MLB players to bring another, higher-profile starter via trade. Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger remains unsigned, but the Yanks are hoping that saga comes to an end relatively soon. Let’s dive into the news!

Yankees still expected to ‘search for a higher-level starting pitcher’ even after adding Ryan Weathers

The Yankees’ offseason quietly shifted gears with the acquisition of Weathers, a move that was less about headlines and more about stability. New York paid a fair but meaningful price in four minor leaguers to secure innings at a time when the rotation is facing early-season uncertainty.

With multiple starters expected to miss time, Weathers fills a practical need: someone who can take the ball, absorb pressure, and keep the staff functional without overexposing the bullpen.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Just as important is what the Yankees didn’t give up. Their top-tier prospects remain intact, preserving flexibility for a larger pitching strike later in the winter. The trade reads as a calculated first step, not a finish line.

The Yankees are nearing the end of the Cody Bellinger saga

Meanwhile, the Yankees’ most pressing offensive question appears to be reaching a breaking point. Negotiations with Cody Bellinger are moving toward a resolution, one way or another, as the team signals it will not let talks drag deep into February.

A reported five-year, $155 million offer remains on the table, with New York unwilling to extend the term despite Boras pushing for more years. The Yankees believe their offer tops the market and have shown some creativity with structure, but they are also preparing to pivot if necessary. The message is clear: Bellinger is Plan A, but not at the cost of losing momentum elsewhere in the offseason.

The Yankees shouldn’t sleep on a Spencer Jones breakout

As the front office navigates free agency, a quieter but potentially seismic shift is happening in the outfield pipeline. While much of the spotlight has stayed fixed on Jasson Domínguez, Spencer Jones has forced his way into the conversation with a dominant minor league season defined by elite power, surprising athleticism, and real defensive value.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jones doesn’t just project as a bat; he profiles as a complete outfielder capable of contributing immediately, especially if roster competition tightens following a potential Bellinger reunion. Strikeouts remain the concern, but the upside is undeniable. What once felt like a foregone conclusion in the outfield is now shaping up to be a genuine competition, and Jones has earned his place squarely in the middle of it.

