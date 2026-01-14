Let’s be honest: the hype machine for the Yankees has been exclusively tuned to the frequency of Jasson Domínguez for years. We call him “The Martian,” we obsess over his switch-hitting potential, and we wait for him to save the franchise.

But while we’ve been waiting for Domínguez to find his footing after a rocky 2025 campaign, Spencer Jones has been quietly tearing the cover off the ball in the minors, positioning himself as the breakout star the Yankees didn’t know they needed.

If the front office manages to extend Cody Bellinger as rumored—keeping that sweet left-handed swing in the middle of the order—the battle for the final outfield spot isn’t a coronation for Domínguez. It’s a cage match, and Jones might just have the upper hand.

Jones is a physical anomaly, a 6-foot-6 behemoth who moves like a gazelle and hits the ball with the kind of violence that makes Statcast sensors glitch.

In 2025, while splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A, Jones slashed .274/.362/.571 and launched 35 home runs. Those aren’t just “good prospect” numbers; those are “middle-of-the-order threat” numbers. His 90th percentile exit velocity hovered around 110 mph, with max exit velos north of 115 mph. When he connects, the ball doesn’t just travel; it disappears.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Defense and The “Lefty Judge” Factor

Here is where Jones separates himself from the pack: he isn’t a defensive liability you have to hide in the outfield. Despite his massive frame, he is a plus runner with 60-grade speed who can legitimately handle center field.

In Yankee Stadium, where the left field expansive territory goes to die, having an athlete who can cover ground is non-negotiable. While Domínguez has struggled defensively, posting poor metrics in 2025, Jones offers immediate Day 1 value with his glove. His long strides allow him to shrink the gaps, making him the perfect defensive compliment to Aaron Judge and potentially Bellinger.

The algorithm hides the best New York Yankees news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat.

We know that the Yankees are staring down a massive Jasson Dominguez problem right now, specifically regarding his consistency and defensive improvements.

Jones, meanwhile, feels like a lab-created clone of Judge from the left side—raw, powerful, and terrifying when he gets hot. Yes, the strikeout rate (hovering around 36%) is the elephant in the room, but let’s not forget that Judge had similar questions coming up. If the Yankees’ hitting development staff can help Jones cut that whiff rate even by 5%, his ceiling isn’t just “starter”; it’s “All-Star.”

Beating Out The Martian

Assuming the Yankees and Cody Bellinger feel destined to reunite in free agency, the roster math gets tight. You have Judge in right, Bellinger likely in center or first, and Soto (if he remains) or another piece. That leaves one spot. Domínguez has the pedigree, but Jones has the momentum. His left-handed power plays perfectly with the short porch, but his ability to drive the ball to all fields with elite velocity means he isn’t just a product of the stadium.

The Yankees shouldn’t hand the job to Domínguez based on past prospect rankings. Jones has shown he can impact the game with his legs (29 steals in 2025) and his glove in ways Domínguez hasn’t consistently shown yet. It’s time to stop sleeping on the giant in the room. Spencer Jones isn’t just coming for a roster spot; he’s coming to steal the show.