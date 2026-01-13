As we continue to get closer to Spring Training, the lack of moves by the Yankees is definitely becoming frustrating for fans who want to see the team finally get something done.

Cody Bellinger would be adding another returning player back to the mix, but the resolution of his free-agent saga feels like a burst for the dam of moves.

While the Yankees don’t have to wait for Bellinger in order to make transactions, there are some moves they would be better-positioned to make by having Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones more available for trade.

The recent days of reports have caused some fans to (understandably) swing wildly in their confidence meter of whether Bellinger will be back or not, but it feels as if these two sides will just reunite sooner rather than later.

Why the Latest on Cody Bellinger Points Towards a Return to the Yankees

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

One of the most recent reports has come from Jon Heyman of The New York Post who is reporting that the team has remained in contact with Cody Bellinger’s camp to iron out details.

The idea of adding an opt-out for the player would increase the value of the contract without increasing the total value of the contract, something other teams might not be willing to offer.

It’s also being reported that they’re interested in offering a signing bonus which would count against the CBT but would be spread across the five years of that contract.

Scott Boras is inclined to hold out until he gets his seven years from whomever decides to add it when you consider that the Yankees seem to not have another free agent that they’re seriously after, but this only goes so far.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What the infamous agent stands to lose in these conversations is the interest from a Yankees’ team that is pushing their chips in more than any team seemingly is.

The Mets have a three-year offer with an annual average salary north of $40 million on the table for Kyle Tucker, a player who is drawing serious interest from the Dodgers and Blue Jays as well.

Maybe a west coast team such as the Giants or Angels get involved, but their offer would need to be pretty significant to beat the one the Yankees have on the table.

Based on what is publicly known, Bellinger’s best suitor is the Yankees, and if Boras plays with his food too much he stands to leave his top remaining client with another short-term deal.