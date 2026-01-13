The New York Yankees keep circling the same problem, and it keeps circling them back. Every path this offseason seems to lead to the same conclusion: something has to give, and soon.

Cody Bellinger is still out there. So is the uneasy feeling that the Yankees are trying to solve multiple problems with one move, when the roster reality keeps insisting that it will take more than that.

The Outfield Question Is Not Going Away

Right now, Jasson Dominguez is penciled in as the starting left fielder. That is not an indictment of Dominguez, who still projects as an impact player and brings energy the Yankees badly need. But asking him to be Bellinger is a risk, not a plan.

Aug 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) hits a double against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bellinger represents a different tier. His track record, defensive versatility, and ability to lengthen a lineup matter in a way Dominguez simply cannot yet replicate. The New York Yankees can survive without Bellinger, but surviving and maximizing the roster are not the same thing. Over 162 games, the gap shows up in run prevention, lineup depth, and late-game flexibility.

And if the Yankees wait too long, the fallback options shrink. Dominguez becomes less of a luxury and more of a necessity, and that changes how the rest of the roster needs to function.

The Bigger Problem Lives on the Mound

Even if the Yankees solve the outfield, the pitching staff still looms as the more pressing concern. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt are all unavailable to open the season. That is not a temporary inconvenience. That is a rotation held together by hope and calendar math.

The Yankees have acknowledged that reality, even if quietly. After missing out on Tatsuya Imai and showing limited interest in top-tier free agents like Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, and Zac Gallen, the front office has pivoted to the trade market. That shift tells you plenty about how they see their own flexibility.

They are looking for impact without long-term payroll damage, and that narrows the list.

Freddy Peralta Fits the Moment

One name keeps resurfacing in industry conversations. Freddy Peralta.

According to what Chris Kirschner of The Athletic said in the Fireside Yankees podcast, the Yanks have been talking with Milwaukee about the Brewers right-hander. Peralta is coming off a 2025 season that reads like exactly what the Yankees need. A 2.70 ERA, 204 strikeouts, and 176.2 innings that actually absorbed stress rather than creating it.

That profile matters right now. The Yankees do not just need upside. They need reliability, innings, and someone who can stabilize games in April while the rotation heals. Peralta checks those boxes, and his presence would immediately change how the bullpen is deployed.

The cost would not be small, but the Brewers are listening, and the Yankees are clearly building packages that reflect urgency.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

MacKenzie Gore Is the Bet on Growth

Peralta is not the only arm under discussion. Kirschner also noted Yankees interest in MacKenzie Gore, the Nationals left-hander who still feels unfinished in the best possible way.

Gore posted a 4.17 ERA across 159.2 innings in 2025, with a career mark of 4.19. Those numbers do not jump off the page, but the underlying belief around the league remains strong. Former top prospects do not lose ceilings overnight, and Gore still flashes the stuff that once made him untouchable.

For the New York Yankees, Gore represents a different kind of solution. Less certainty, more projection. He would not just be a patch for April. He would be a swing at long-term rotation stability.

The Clock Is Ticking

It feels inevitable that the Yankees will add a pitcher before spring training. The roster demands it, and the conversations confirm it. Whether that move comes with Bellinger or replaces him as the headline remains the open question.

What is clear is that waiting carries consequences. The Yankees are not short on ambition. They are short on time. And eventually, the roster forces a decision whether the front office wants to make it or not.