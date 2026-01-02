Cody Bellinger feels closer than ever, yet at the same time, nothing is imminent yet between the New York Yankees and the talented outfielder. Meanwhile, some have connected the Yanks to infielder Bo Bichette, but declining peripherals and defense make it a risk for them. Let’s dive into Friday’s news!

The Yankees are still at an impasse with Cody Bellinger in free agency

The Yankees’ offseason continues to orbit around Cody Bellinger, whose blend of power, defense, and versatility makes him the cleanest solution to their left field puzzle. After a 29-homer season and elite work with the glove, the organization clearly wants him back, even as negotiations remain stuck in a familiar stalemate.

Recent reporting suggests a reunion is still more likely than not, but with a nine-figure deal expected and teams like the Mets and Dodgers lurking, all it may take is one aggressive phone call to force movement.

What complicates matters is that the Yankees technically have a fallback: a right-handed platoon bat to pair with Jasson Dominguez, whose strong numbers against right-handed pitching give them a serviceable baseline. Still, that option is a clear downgrade from Bellinger’s all-around impact. As the clock ticks toward spring training, both sides are playing chicken—Bellinger waiting for his market to heat up, and the Yankees risking roster inflexibility and lost trade leverage the longer they wait.

Why the Yankees should stay miles away from a $150 million Bo Bichette contract

The Yankees’ reported interest in Bo Bichette looks, on the surface, like due diligence—but a deeper dive reveals why it should go no further. While Bichette’s 2025 offensive line remains impressive, the underlying trends point toward a player already slipping athletically. Declining bat speed, an aggressive chase profile, and durability concerns make the idea of a five-year, $150 million commitment feel reckless, especially for a team that needs certainty rather than long-term risk.

The real deal-breaker is defense. Bichette’s dramatic regression at shortstop leaves him without a natural position, and his limited arm strength and speed restrict his options elsewhere on the diamond. Paying superstar money for a defensively compromised second baseman is a misallocation of resources—particularly when the Yankees already have an athletic option in Jazz Chisholm Jr. The smarter play remains clear: prioritize retaining Bellinger, whose skill set fits the roster and the moment far better than a flashy but flawed alternative.

The Yankees should be terrified of the Red Sox new trade target

While the Yankees remain quiet, their AL East rivals are starting to stir—and that silence is growing louder by the day. The Red Sox have reportedly checked in on Ketel Marte, a move that would dramatically reshape the division if completed. Marte isn’t just a solid upgrade; he’s coming off a dominant season backed by elite Statcast metrics, making him one of the most dangerous offensive engines in baseball. Watching Boston land that kind of player while the Yankees hesitate would be a tough pill to swallow.

The contrast in approaches is stark. Boston appears willing to strike boldly, while the Yankees are linked to riskier fits like Bichette and even rumored to be listening on Jazz Chisholm. If New York subtracts talent as Boston adds it, the balance of power tightens fast. At some point, patience stops looking strategic and starts looking passive—and in a division this competitive, that line is dangerously thin.

