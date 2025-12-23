The New York Yankees are in a race against the clock to make moves, but at least they still have some options available in the free agent and trade markets. One of them, Tatsuya Imai, one of the few starters who can actually make a difference, is starting to feel more like a pipe dream at this point, though. Let’s dive into Tuesday’s news!

The Yankees are short on time, but not short on options

With Spring Training approaching, the Yankees’ offseason has felt unusually quiet, fueling anxiety among a fan base conditioned to winter fireworks. Yet beneath the surface calm, the front office still has most of its options available. Projection systems continue to view the Yankees as legitimate contenders, reminding us that a flawed roster isn’t the same as a bad one. Brian Cashman’s confidence in the group reflects that reality, even if patience has worn thin as marquee names linger on the market.

That patience, however, may be the entire point. The Yankees are unwilling to bid against themselves on players like Cody Bellinger or in the Japanese market, where perceived bidding wars for arms such as Tatsuya Imai may never materialize. History suggests that waiting can pay off, especially when early contract projections collapse under market pressure. If the Yankees time it right, restraint rather than panic could ultimately yield impact upgrades at a far more reasonable cost.

Yankees’ Tatsuya Imai dream is fading and their backup plan better be flawless

The Yankees’ growing pessimism about landing Tatsuya Imai has placed their rotation under an unforgiving spotlight. On paper, the staff looks serviceable, but reality tells a more fragile story. Gerrit Cole’s post–Tommy John return remains unpredictable, and Carlos Rodón and Clarke Schmidt will be out for Opening Day, too. Relying on internal development alone—particularly placing outsized expectations on Cam Schlittler—would be a dangerous gamble for a team with championship aspirations.

That uncertainty points directly toward the trade market. Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta stands out as a true stabilizer capable of anchoring the rotation, while Cincinnati’s Nick Lodolo offers a quieter but compelling blend of health, command, and upside. Even Miami presents intriguing risk-reward paths in Sandy Alcantara or Edward Cabrera. However they choose to proceed, the Yankees cannot afford to sit still; adding a proven arm is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.

Yankees’ Cody Bellinger free agency pursuit takes an interesting turn

Cody Bellinger’s free agency has evolved into a staring contest, and for once, the leverage appears to favor the Yankees. Scott Boras’ attempts to manufacture a mega-deal have been met with league-wide indifference, allowing Brian Cashman to wait out a shrinking market. Insiders suggest no team has come close to Bellinger’s asking price, reinforcing the Yankees’ belief that patience will eventually force concessions.

While Bellinger remains a valuable player—especially defensively—his underlying offensive metrics raise legitimate concerns about long-term value. Solid production and elite glove work do not justify the type of contract his camp seeks, particularly for a player entering his age-30 season. As market realities continue to reset expectations, the Yankees are content to let time work in their favor, confident that if a deal happens, it will be on their terms, not Boras’.

