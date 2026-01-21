At long last, it happened: the New York Yankees agreed to terms with Cody Bellinger on a five-year, $162.5 million deal that includes opt-out clauses after the second and third campaigns. Now that the Yanks, the Mets, and the Dodgers have gotten their star hitters, they will all probably focus on bringing in pitching, with Freddy Peralta at the top of everybody’s lists.

Yankees Secure Bellinger and Gain Roster Flexibility

The Yankees have officially ended their standoff with Bellinger, agreeing to a five-year, $162.5 million contract. After weeks of rumors involving a potential “hijack” by the Mets, GM Brian Cashman secured the deal without including deferred money—a rarity in the current market. This move was viewed as a necessity following Bellinger’s standout 2025 season, where his .272 average and 29 home runs proved to be a perfect fit for Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch.

Beyond the immediate offensive boost, the signing creates a tactical advantage for the front office. By locking down the outfield with Bellinger, Trent Grisham, and Aaron Judge, the Yankees now possess a surplus of young talent, specifically Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones.

This depth allows Cashman to potentially “weaponize” his top prospects in trade talks to acquire a frontline starter like Freddy Peralta, addressing a rotation currently hampered by injuries to Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt.

Market Shifts to Starting Pitching as Bidding Wars Loom

With the five-year commitment to Bellinger providing stability in the Bronx, the Yankees have effectively finished their search for hitters and turned their full attention to the mound. The focus has narrowed to Peralta, a high-strikeout arm who offers more durability and consistency than other available options like Zac Gallen or Framber Valdez. However, the Yankees are not alone; the Mets are also aggressively pursuing Peralta, with the Mets holding a slight advantage in prospect depth.

The Brewers currently hold significant leverage, watching as the league’s biggest spenders vie for the few remaining impact starters. While the Yankees prioritized certainty and discipline in the Bellinger deal, the escalating price for pitching will test whether they are willing to engage in a high-volume bidding war. For Milwaukee, the clarity provided by recent moves across the league means they can demand a premium price for their ace.

Prospect Surplus: The Key to a “Super Rotation”

The return of Bellinger has transformed the Yankees’ 2026 outlook, positioning them as the projected leaders in the American League according to FanGraphs. However, Jasson Domínguez has shifted from a “player of the future” to the team’s primary trade chip. Pairing Domínguez with expendable arms like Luis Gil could create a package strong enough to land both a starter and a high-leverage reliever.

The ultimate goal for the Yankees is to build a “super rotation” where Max Fried and Freddy Peralta anchor the staff until Gerrit Cole returns. While every additional signing is heavily taxed, the front office is expected to look for “clean-up” moves in the bullpen and bench, targeting versatile contributors like Jose Caballero. If the Yankees can successfully trade their depth for elite pitching, they are poised to surpass their 2025 performance and field one of the most balanced rosters in baseball.

