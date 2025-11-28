The New York Yankees couldn’t give young outfielder Jasson Dominguez a true everyday job in 2025, and if they add Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker, the same scenario can present itself in 2026, potentially opening up trade possibilities for him. Meanwhile, they are chasing two major players in free agency: Bellinger and pitcher Tatsuya Imai. Let’s examine today’s news!

Yankees could trade young switch-hitting outfielder before he ever gets a shot

The Yankees’ outfield picture is tightening, and Jasson Dominguez is the one getting squeezed. His defensive regression in 2025 — highlighted by a brutal -10 Outs Above Average and -7 DRS — has forced the organization to confront a truth they hoped wouldn’t arrive this soon. The physical tools are there, but the instincts haven’t followed, and masking his issues by hiding him in left field didn’t work. A bat that’s merely solid adds another complication: respectable production isn’t enough to justify subpar defense on a contender built to chase October.

The timing of all this couldn’t be worse for Dominguez because Spencer Jones is charging toward the majors and profiles as the kind of long-term center fielder the organization once thought Dominguez would be. Add in New York’s interest in premium outfielders like Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker, and Dominguez’s starting spot feels closer to slipping away than ever.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With his prospect shine still intact, the Yankees could shop him while his value is high — especially to rebuilding teams willing to let him iron out his defensive issues. Keeping him glued to the bench helps no one. New York has to decide whether he’s still part of their future or a trade chip better used elsewhere.

Yankees’ Cody Bellinger pursuit update and ‘targeting’ Japanese ace

The Yankees are approaching this offseason like a team that understands urgency. Reports linking them to Cody Bellinger and Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai signal a front office pushing to address multiple weaknesses at once rather than relying on patchwork fixes. Bellinger would instantly stabilize the outfield while giving Aaron Boone unmatched lineup flexibility, and his left-handed power fits Yankee Stadium like a glove. Still, Kyle Tucker remains the marquee target — younger, more consistent, and built for a long-term investment if the Yankees decide to swing big.

Imai represents the kind of rotation upgrade that does more than fill innings. His mix of velocity, command, and durability would give New York a stabilizing force behind Gerrit Cole and Max Fried while freeing Brian Cashman to consider trades involving pitchers like Will Warren or Luis Gil. The Yankees don’t appear to be shopping for depth; they’re hunting for game-changing pieces.

All signs point to a club preparing to spend, preparing to take risks, and preparing to treat this offseason like the rare opportunity it is. Their next move will reveal whether they’re truly ready to chase the level needed to win in October.

Yankees face a major problem early in the 2026 season

On paper, the Yankees’ 2026 rotation looks overwhelming — but availability issues make that strength feel far less secure. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt are all on delayed timelines, leaving the early-season workload to Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, Luis Gil, Ryan Yarbrough, and the untested Elmer Rodriguez. It’s a group with upside but not much margin for error, especially during the first months when injuries typically hit hardest.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

That lack of early-season certainty explains why the Yankees haven’t treated Yarbrough’s return as the final piece. Interest in Tatsuya Imai reflects a front office that recognizes the fragility of its pitching blueprint. They need someone who can be dropped into the rotation immediately, not a depth signing who simply fills space until the stars return. With so many innings to cover before June, another reliable arm feels less like a luxury and more like a necessity.

New York’s problem isn’t talent — it’s timing. And until they add another starter, they’ll enter 2026 knowing they’re one setback away from testing their depth far earlier than they’d like.

