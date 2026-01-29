The New York Yankees have a strong roster, but still have multiple situations to solve roster-wise. Will they make use of their outfield depth and dangle one of Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones? Additionally, we take a look at two potential contributors this year: Angel Chivilli and Carlos Lagrange.

Yankees could ‘dangle’ Jasson Dominguez or top outfield prospect via trade

With the Yankees’ payroll bursting through luxury tax ceilings, Brian Cashman’s offseason toolbox has narrowed to one primary instrument: trades. Free agency is no longer an option, but the front office is still intent on fortifying a bullpen that feels top-heavy behind Camilo Doval and David Bednar. The urgency is real, because waiting until the trade deadline in a volatile AL East risks letting early-season cracks turn into structural damage.

That pressure has pushed uncomfortable conversations to the surface, particularly around the Yankees’ surplus of high-profile outfield prospects. Jasson Domínguez’s 2025 season exposed legitimate concerns about his bat consistency and defensive limitations, while Spencer Jones represents a classic boom-or-bust asset whose value may never be higher than it is right now.

Cashman faces a defining choice: cling to upside and projection, or cash in on prospect allure to secure a proven, high-leverage reliever. One way or another, a fan-favorite name may be the cost of serious October ambitions.

How the Yankees can unlock the most out of new bullpen acquisition

The Yankees’ quiet trade for Angel Chivilli barely moved the news needle, but beneath the surface lies a familiar Bronx blueprint: acquire raw velocity, then let the pitching lab go to work.

Chivilli’s ugly surface stats in Colorado mask traits the organization covets, including a high-octane fastball, a devastating changeup, and a slider with intriguing spin characteristics. At just 23 years old, he represents upside rather than immediacy.

New York believes subtle pitch-shape adjustments and smarter usage could unlock a bullpen weapon tailored to today’s offspeed-heavy landscape. Transforming his fastball into a true sinker and refining the slider’s depth could turn Chivilli into a ground-ball generating, bat-missing reliever down the line. The risk is obvious, as not every project arm clicks, but if development breaks right, the Yankees may have quietly planted a seed for a 2026 or 2027 breakout.

The Yankees could see Carlos Lagrange sooner than expected in 2026

Recent comments from Brian Cashman and Matt Blake have pulled back the curtain on a farm system that may soon supply answers internally, particularly in the bullpen. Carlos Lagrange has emerged as a name to watch after Blake suggested he is closer to the majors than many realize, a sentiment Cashman echoed when discussing the organization’s young pitching depth amid offseason departures.

Lagrange’s triple-digit fastball and elite vertical movement give him one of the most overpowering arsenals in the minors, but inconsistent command clouds his long-term outlook as a starter. That uncertainty opens the door to a potential fast-track role in relief, where shorter stints could unlock even more velocity and allow his full pitch mix to play up immediately.

While external help remains necessary, the Yankees appear increasingly confident that Lagrange could debut in 2026 and quickly become a high-impact piece, with the flexibility to stretch back into a starter later if needed.

