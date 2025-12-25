The New York Yankees may or may not re-sign Cody Bellinger, but they seem confident that they won’t lose him to the New York Mets. Captain Aaron Judge is pushing for his return, as his all-around game is badly needed. Austin Hays has been gaining traction as a potential fallback option, but that scenario would not be so kind for the Yanks for many reasons. Let’s dive into the news!

Yankees are ‘confident’ that Cody Bellinger won’t depart for Mets

Cody Bellinger remains the Yankees’ top offseason priority, and according to Jon Heyman, the organization is quietly confident this won’t turn into another Juan Soto-style defection to Queens. While the Mets are monitoring the market and could theoretically jump in, the Yankees believe Bellinger is comfortable in the Bronx and unlikely to use them as leverage the way Soto did a year ago.

That confidence suggests talks are real, even if nothing is imminent. Still, New York isn’t prepared to be reckless. The Yankees like the fit — a strong defensive left fielder with a left-handed bat tailored for Yankee Stadium — but they’re unwilling to overextend themselves in a market where several teams appear more interested in shorter-term deals.

Whether Heyman’s reporting reflects genuine momentum or a strategic nudge from Scott Boras’ camp remains to be seen, but with spring training looming, the standoff may not last much longer.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge is pushing for reunion with Bellinger

Aaron Judge has added another layer to the Bellinger saga by personally advocating for his return, a voice that carries real weight inside the Yankees’ front office. Judge praised both Bellinger and Trent Grisham after the season, and with Grisham already back on a one-year deal, Bellinger now stands as the harder — and far more expensive — piece to retain.

While Judge can’t dictate roster moves, his support reinforces what’s already been reported: Bellinger is the Yankees’ clear top target. The team remains measured rather than desperate, aware of the competitive market that includes the Mets, Dodgers, and Giants.

There’s a belief that Bellinger would be happy staying in New York, but as with most Boras clients, preference only matters if the financial terms are close. Until Bellinger makes his choice, the Yankees’ internal limits will stay hidden.

Bellinger backup plan would be a disaster

The Yankees’ otherwise quiet offseason has been defined by patience — or paralysis, depending on perspective — with Bellinger at the center of it. Brian Cashman appears content to wait out the market, betting that Bellinger’s volatility and stadium-dependent value will suppress his leverage. If that gamble fails, however, the fallback plan is far less inspiring.

Austin Hays has emerged as a potential Plan B, a solid defender who mashes lefties but profiles more as a platoon piece than a lineup anchor.

That path would force the Yankees to lean heavily on Jasson Dominguez and nightly matchup management, a risky proposition for a team with championship ambitions. Hays offers a respectable floor, but he’s a clear downgrade from Bellinger’s ceiling. In refusing to overpay, the Yankees may be choosing restraint — or accepting a roster with more questions than answers.

