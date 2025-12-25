The Yankees are taking an approach to this offseason that can best be described as deafeningly quiet, a strategy that has the fanbase on edge as other contenders make their moves.

General Manager Brian Cashman has seemingly adopted a policy of extreme caution, opting to wait out the market rather than setting it.

So far, the only transactions of note have been retaining depth pieces, bringing back Trent Grisham, Amed Rosario, and Paul Blackburn to ensure the floor of the roster remains stable. This inactivity hints at a front office that is confident prices will drop, but it also risks leaving the team empty-handed if the market doesn’t break their way.

The Standoff with Cody Bellinger

The centerpiece of this waiting game is undoubtedly Cody Bellinger, who remains the team’s primary target despite the lack of traction on a deal. Reports indicate that while the Yankees are interested in a reunion, they are digging in their heels and refusing to bend the knee to his massive contract demands.

Bellinger is seeking a payday that reflects his ceiling, trying to incite a bidding war, but his history of offensive volatility and reliance on the short porch in the Bronx has severely limited his market appeal elsewhere. The Yankees know he fits their stadium perfectly, but they also know that his value diminishes significantly the moment he leaves Yankee Stadium, giving them leverage in negotiations.

A Significant Drop-Off to the Fallback Plan

If the staring contest ends with Bellinger signing elsewhere, the Yankees appear ready to pivot to a much less inspiring “Plan B” in Austin Hays.

The Yankees are eyeing outfielder Austin Hays as a fallback option in free agency, a move that would signal a shift from acquiring stars to building platoons. Hays is a 30-year-old right-handed hitter whose underlying metrics are well below average, suggesting that his surface-level production might be deceiving. While he is a capable defender, he lacks the dynamic, game-changing ability that Bellinger provided in the middle of the lineup.

The Risks of a Platoon Strategy

Signing Hays would likely force the Yankees into a platoon arrangement, pairing him with the young and unproven Jasson Dominguez in the outfield. While this strategy mitigates some risk, relying on a platoon at a position previously occupied by an All-Star is a gamble for a team with championship aspirations.

It places immense pressure on Dominguez to handle right-handed pitching immediately and forces manager Aaron Boone to manage matchups perfectly every single night. This is a far cry from the stability Bellinger offered, and it leaves the roster with more question marks than answers.

Hays Crushes Lefties, But Is It Enough?

To give credit where it is due, Hays does possess one elite skill that fits the roster construction: he absolutely destroys southpaws. Last season, he hit a fantastic .319 against left-handed pitching, making him a lethal weapon in specific matchups. He posted a 105 wRC+ overall, meaning he was slightly above league average offensively, but he is not the type of player who will belt 20+ home runs or carry an offense for weeks at a time.

Ultimately, Hays represents a serviceable floor, but he is a clear downgrade from the ceiling Bellinger offers. As they compile the 3 things the Yankees should have on their offseason wish list for 2026, a “decent platoon bat” likely wasn’t at the top. The Yankees would obviously prefer the proven commodity, but their refusal to overpay might leave them with no choice but to embrace the volatility of a platoon.