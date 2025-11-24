The New York Mets traded away Brandon Nimmo, which means they need an outfielder badly now. With the New York Yankees setting their sights on Cody Bellinger, the Mets could be getting ready to battle it out with their crosstown rivals for the sweet-swinging lefty outfielder.

Meanwhile, the Yankees got huge news from Tatsuya Imai himself: he is not dying to play for the Dodgers. That could boost the Yanks’ chances.

There are many more developments and storylines on a busy Sunday and Monday for the Yankees.

The Yankees could face a familiar challenger for top free agent

The Mets’ surprise trade for Marcus Semien has thrown the outfield market off balance and pushed both New York clubs into an unexpected clash for Cody Bellinger. For the Mets, the appeal is obvious: elite defense, center-field versatility, and a potent bat that aligns with their revamped roster approach. Citi Field isn’t a perfect match for his swing, but the offensive drop-off may not be as steep as it looks on paper, and the overall upgrade — especially compared to Brandon Nimmo’s 2025 output — still carries value.

The Yankees, meanwhile, may see Bellinger as a luxury rather than a necessity. Kyle Tucker fits their lineup profile far better, offering consistency, on-base skill, and a steady track record as a top-tier No. 2 hitter next to Aaron Judge. Yet with Soto already gone to the Mets and Bellinger potentially available, New York’s plans could shift quickly. One move has already changed the shape of the offseason, and both sides may feel its ripple effects.

The Yankees can quiet their fears with this star Japanese free agent

Tatsuya Imai’s televised comments in Japan caught the Yankees’ attention for all the right reasons. The right-hander not only expressed interest in joining a team without Japanese players but openly stated he wants to beat the Dodgers, not join them — a notable contrast from recent NPB stars who steered away from New York. Coming off a dominant season featuring a 1.92 ERA and elite strikeout numbers, Imai is poised for a major contract and projects anywhere from a dependable mid-rotation arm to a potential No. 2 on a contender.

For the Yankees, this is their cleanest shot in years at an impact NPB free agent. They remain aggressive in their pursuit, and a miss here would come down to bid, not preference. With a mid-90s fastball, a distinctive “wrong-way” slider, and a polished overall repertoire, Imai is viewed by many evaluators as one of the most MLB-ready starters posted in the past decade. He’s not without variance, but the upside is real — and New York is firmly in the hunt.

The Yankees have 3 extremely attractive trade pieces

The Yankees’ offseason may end up being defined less by who they acquire and more by which players they’re willing to move. With impact bats like Tatís Jr., Brendan Donovan, or even Steven Kwan potentially requiring significant prospect capital, three names stand out as the most meaningful trade chips: Will Warren, Spencer Jones, and Jasson Dominguez.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Warren offers durability and upside as a controllable mid-rotation arm who could headline a package. Jones brings the kind of power that front offices dream on — along with strikeout concerns that keep evaluators split. And Dominguez, once considered close to untouchable, now sits in a more uncertain tier after defensive struggles and a lukewarm 2025, though his offensive feel keeps his value intact.

Together, they give the Yankees the flexibility to make a bold, roster-shifting move — or to wait for the perfect opportunity. Their decisions with these pieces will reveal just how aggressive they intend to be.

