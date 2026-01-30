In the last few hours, Paul Goldschmidt‘s name has been discussed in free agency rumors, and a reunion makes a lot of sense for the Yankees. Meanwhile, on the pitching front, two names have surfaced in the last few hours: Michael Kopech and Nick Martinez. Let’s dive into the news!

The Yankees are closing in on a Paul Goldschmidt reunion and it’s exactly what they need

The Yankees are weighing a reunion with Goldschmidt, and while it’s far from flashy, it might be exactly the kind of move a top-heavy roster needs. At 38, Goldschmidt is no longer an everyday force, but his value lies in specialization.

His 2025 splits tell the story clearly: modest production against right-handers, but absolute destruction versus lefties, where he posted a .981 OPS. Used properly, he becomes a lethal platoon bat rather than a liability. Pairing him with Ben Rice at first base creates a clean righty/lefty matchup advantage while also giving the young hitter a veteran safety net.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Goldschmidt’s contact skills still intact and his market price expected to drop significantly, the Yankees would be buying insurance, mentorship, and situational impact at a discount—not a savior, but a smart hedge.

Should the Yankees consider signing veteran starter Nick Martinez?

Martinez doesn’t move headlines, but his value lies in exactly what the Yankees lacked last season: durability and flexibility. After injuries wiped out much of their rotation early in 2025, New York cycled through starters at an alarming rate.

Martinez offers a stabilizing presence as a pitcher who can start, relieve, and bounce between roles without issue. Since returning from Japan, he’s been a steady run preventer with a deep pitch mix and solid results in both roles, including a sub-3.00 ERA out of the bullpen.

His changeup-heavy profile aligns well with the Yankees’ recent pitching philosophy, and some pitch-usage tweaks could unlock more bullpen value. While he’s not a must-sign, Martinez represents a low-cost, high-floor option if bigger bullpen upgrades don’t materialize.

Yankees checked in on Michael Kopech to try and improve bullpen ceiling

The Yankees have also checked in on Kopech, a high-variance bullpen arm coming off an injury-marred season despite playing a role in the Dodgers’ 2024 championship run. Kopech brings elite fastball velocity and movement, but durability concerns, shaky command, and the absence of a consistent secondary pitch make him a risky bet.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Unlike Martinez, Kopech wouldn’t provide stability—he’s a pure upside play. With New York’s bullpen no longer the strength it once was, a low-commitment deal could make sense if the team is willing to gamble on raw stuff. However, with the payroll already north of $330 million, any move would likely need to be cheap and short-term, reflecting the Yankees’ tightrope walk between upgrading talent and managing financial limits.

