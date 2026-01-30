We spend all winter dreaming of youth and athleticism, but sometimes the smartest roster moves are the boring ones involving guys who have been around since the Obama administration. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are seriously considering a reunion with veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and honestly, I think it makes too much sense to ignore.

The days of Goldschmidt being an MVP candidate are long gone, and if you expect him to play 150 games and hit 30 homers, you are setting yourself up for disappointment. But for a team trying to squeeze every ounce of value out of a payroll that is already bursting at the seams, bringing Goldy back as a specialized weapon and clubhouse mentor is a no-brainer.

He Isn’t an Everyday Player, He’s a Lefty-Killing Mercenary

Let’s look at the numbers because they tell a very specific story about who Paul Goldschmidt is at age 38. If you trot him out there against right-handed pitching, you are asking for trouble. In 2025, he batted a pedestrian .247 with a meager .618 OPS against righties, numbers that simply don’t play at a corner infield spot.

But when a lefty is on the mound? He turns into a monster. Goldschmidt slashed a ridiculous .336/.411/.570 against southpaws last season, posting a .981 OPS that would make Aaron Judge jealous. That isn’t just “good for a veteran”; that is elite production. The Yankees need that bat in the lineup every time a lefty starts, especially to protect the younger left-handed hitters.

Ben Rice Needs a Safety Net, Not a Roadblock

The Yankees are rightfully handing the keys to Ben Rice at first base, but having a proven backup is never a bad idea. Having Goldschmidt on the bench gives you the perfect platoon partner. Rice crushes righties; Goldschmidt crushes lefties. It’s a flawless system.

Plus, despite his age, Goldy still possesses solid contact skills. He ranked in the 76th percentile for Expected Batting Average (xBA) and the 76th percentile for Whiff Rate last year, meaning he isn’t flailing up there like so many aging sluggers do. He puts the ball in play, and he hits it hard enough (59th percentile Avg Exit Velocity) to be dangerous.

The Price Is Finally Right

Last year, the Yankees paid $12.5 million for his services. That won’t happen again. The market for a 38-year-old first baseman with 20th percentile Sprint Speed is thin. We are looking at a deal likely worth half of his previous salary, if not less.

For a few million bucks, you get a productive platoon bat, a serviceable defender, and a mentor who can teach Ben Rice how to be a professional first baseman. The Yankees don’t need a savior; they need insurance. And at this stage of his career, Paul Goldschmidt is the best policy money can buy.