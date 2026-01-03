The New York Yankees witnessed how the Toronto Blue Jays made another useful addition on Saturday, agreeing to sign a four-year, $60 million deal with Kazuma Okamoto. Are the Jays the team to beat in the American League in 2026? Let’s dive into Saturday’s news!

Blue Jays continue to add while Yankees sit idly by

The Yankees’ offseason has been defined less by what they’ve done than by what they haven’t, and that contrast has grown sharper as the American League East moves around them. While New York has focused on modest, low-risk returns—bringing back Ryan Yarbrough, Tim Hill, Amed Rosario, and Trent Grisham—the rest of the division, especially Toronto, has been far more assertive. In a division where standing still often means falling behind, that restraint has created unease.

Toronto’s aggressive winter reshapes the conversation entirely. After already holding the upper hand in 2025, the Blue Jays doubled down by adding frontline pitching, bullpen depth, and most notably Okamoto, a prime-age hitter coming off a dominant season in Japan.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Whether Okamoto fit the Yankees cleanly is almost beside the point; the message Toronto sent was unmistakable. They saw opportunities and acted, widening the psychological and competitive gap.

For the Yankees, unanswered questions remain everywhere—rotation depth, offensive certainty, bullpen reinforcement. None of it is unfixable in January, but timing matters. As the Blue Jays build momentum, New York faces growing pressure to respond before the gap feels real instead of theoretical.

The Yankees accidentally spent $22 million on Trent Grisham—and it might be brilliant

What initially looked like a front-office miscalculation may end up being one of the Yankees’ smarter gambles. By extending Trent Grisham a one-year, $22 million qualifying offer, the team appeared to be angling for draft compensation rather than a reunion. Instead, Grisham accepted—and forced a reevaluation of his true value.

Grisham’s 2025 season marked a genuine offensive transformation. Powered by elite plate discipline and a career-high 34 home runs, he emerged as a well-above-average hitter, backed by strong underlying metrics like chase rate, walk rate, and barrel percentage. This wasn’t a fluke season propped up by luck; it was the result of a deliberate adjustment.

The key was a pull-side revolution. By targeting pitches he could lift and drive to right field, Grisham optimized his swing for Yankee Stadium and turned selective aggression into real damage. If his hamstring heals and his defense rebounds, the Yankees may find that their most controversial contract of the winter becomes a quietly essential piece of the lineup.

Predicting the Yankees massive double swoop for Cody Bellinger and a pitcher

Yankees fans have spent much of the offseason waiting—and fuming—but beneath the surface, a coherent plan appears to be forming. The early moves haven’t been flashy, yet they hint at a deliberate approach to roster construction. Retaining Grisham locks in power and stability, while re-signing Amed Rosario provides a low-cost specialist who punishes left-handed pitching. These are supporting pieces, not the headliners.

The real turning point, according to the emerging blueprint, is an inevitable reunion with Cody Bellinger. After reviving his career in pinstripes, Bellinger fits the roster too perfectly to let walk, even if negotiations stretch. A multi-year deal would stabilize the lineup and preserve flexibility, especially compared to riskier alternatives on the market.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With the offense steadied, the focus shifts to a rotation riddled with early-season uncertainty. That’s where a trade for MacKenzie Gore comes into play—a controllable, high-upside arm who fits the Yankees’ typical trade profile. Pairing Bellinger’s return with a Gore acquisition wouldn’t be flashy, but it would raise the team’s floor while keeping its championship ceiling intact.

