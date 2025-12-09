The New York Yankees are fielding calls for backup catcher J.C. Escarra, and while the team hasn’t been as active as most fans would expect in the Winter Meetings, general manager Brian Cashman is, according to specialists, waiting the right moment to pounce. Let’s dive into today’s news.

Yankees Field Trade Calls on J.C. Escarra

The Yankees’ catcher pipeline has quietly become one of the most reliable talent streams in baseball, and it’s once again shaping the trade market. After moving Jose Trevino, Carlos Narvaez, Kyle Higashioka, Agustin Ramirez, and Rafael Flores over the last two seasons, New York is now listening on offers for J.C. Escarra. His offensive line didn’t turn heads last year, but teams have zeroed in on his strong defensive value—particularly a +3 Fielding Run Value in limited innings—as organizations search for affordable catching help in a barren free-agent market.

The #Yankees are receiving interest on catcher J.C. Escarra, sources tell ESM.



NYY began getting interest on his services last offseason. They could look to balance out their left-handed roster and also add to their roster in one move.



Multiple NL teams have already inquired, and rivals such as the Padres, Cubs, Rangers, and Phillies make sense on paper depending on how their own catching situations unfold. With Austin Wells and Ben Rice holding down the left-handed side of the depth chart, the Yankees are seeking roster balance and may flip Escarra for bullpen help. A trade before Opening Day is viewed as likely, especially as New York also surveys the market for a right-handed catcher to round out the group.

Cashman Quietly Plots Multi-Layered Offseason Moves

The Yankees’ silence at the Winter Meetings isn’t inaction—it’s strategy. Brian Cashman appears to be in full “crouching tiger” mode, preparing to strike on trades and signings that improve the roster’s balance and versatility, at least according to Jim Bowden. One name drawing significant internal interest is Cardinals utility standout Brendan Donovan, whose on-base ability and defensive flexibility match the Yankees’ push toward high-IQ baseball. With an already crowded infield, he’d likely function as a multiposition sparkplug or replace a piece moved in a larger deal.

New York is also exploring more targeted depth upgrades, including a right-handed platoon bat like Amed Rosario, who offers speed, positional coverage, and quality production versus lefties. The big swing, of course, remains Cody Bellinger. His rising price tag could test Hal Steinbrenner’s willingness to outbid aggressive clubs, but the Yankees are clearly positioning themselves for a major outfield addition—or a pivot to other options if the market gets irrational. The overarching message: the checkbook is open, the approach is intentional, and once the first domino falls, more moves are expected to follow quickly.

Yankees See Untapped Upside in MacKenzie Gore

The Yankees’ interest in Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore stems from more than his surface-level numbers. While his 2025 ERA doesn’t scream “frontline solution,” the organization sees a high-octane arm with moldable traits—96 mph velocity, elite extension, and a fastball with strong vertical movement—that hasn’t yet been fully optimized. Washington failed to modernize Gore’s pitch mix, leaning too heavily on the four-seamer and limiting the development of his secondaries.

New York believes a reshaped repertoire—mirroring the work they once did with Carlos Rodón and the Astros did with Gerrit Cole—could unlock a different version of Gore. Increasing his non-fastball usage, tightening the shapes, and designing a lateral-movement pitch under the guidance of Desi Druschel and the Yankees’ data-driven development group are all part of the vision. It’s a classic Cashman bet: a talented former top prospect whose true ceiling may only be realized in a modern pitching lab. If the Yankees land him, Gore has the tools to transform from a mid-rotation arm into a high-leverage strikeout engine at minimal financial cost.

