Last offseason the Yankees traded Jose Trevino and Carlos Narvaez, receiving Fernando Cruz, Alex Jackson, and Elmer Rodriguez in return.

A year before the team dealt away Kyle Higashioka as part of the Juan Soto sweepstakes as well, as the team has been supplying catchers to the league due to their excellent pipeline.

In each of the last two deadlines they’ve traded away young catchers as well, with Agustin Ramirez (MIA) and Rafael Flores (PIT) bringing back impact pieces for the Major League roster.

This time it could be J.C. Escarra who ends up being moved, as sources tell Empire Sports Media that the Yankees are fielding offers for the catchers, with the expectation that they find a deal before Opening Day.

J.C. Escarra Drawing Trade Interest, Yankees Looking For a Match

While Escarra hit just .202 with a .629 OPS at the Major League level, Escarra’s +3 Fielding Run Value in 209 innings behind the dish stands out to teams who need catching depth.

It’s hard to find catching on the free agent market, and teams could be willing to offer up a decent chip that can help the Yankees’ bullpen, which is considered a weakness.

New York has received interest from multiple National League teams regarding Escarra, and last offseason teams such as the Padres and Cubs were interested in his services.

The Yankees have two left-handed hitting catchers on the roster already in Austin Wells and Ben Rice, and Brian Cashman emphasized the need for balance on the roster earlier this week.

The Phillies are among one of the worst catching rooms in the sports, but industry sources expect them to reunite with J.T. Realmuto, although there could be room for a left-handed hitting catcher on that roster.

Perhaps the Rangers, who currently have a righty in Kyle Higashioka, could be interested in a low-cost player like J.C. Escarra after non-tendering Jonah Heim in November.

These are just speculatory landing spots, but don’t be surprised if the Yankees find a deal for Escarra in the coming months as they look for ways to balance out their offense.

A right-handed catcher could be on the team’s wishlist as they continue surverying the market in the pennultimate day of the Winter Meetings.