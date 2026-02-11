New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked to the press on the first day of Spring Training, and specifically addressed two injured aces: Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon. The former could potentially pitch in a few Grapefruit League games late in the spring, while the latter will be ready soon after Opening Day. Here are the most important developments from Wednesday.

Spring training in Tampa feels less like a tune-up and more like a pressure cooker for the Yankees, who are chasing their first title since 2009. The early focus is squarely on the health of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón, two pillars of a rotation that has already endured its share of turbulence. Cole, coming off Tommy John surgery that wiped out most of his 2025 season, is progressing well and could face live hitters soon, with a potential April return on the table.

While he won’t be ready for Opening Day, the mere possibility of seeing him back early is a major boost. This is the same ace who posted a 0.71 ERA across nearly 13 World Series innings in 2024 and won the 2023 Cy Young with a 2.63 ERA—proof that when healthy, he can anchor everything.

Rodón presents a different kind of suspense. After delivering an 18-9 record, 3.09 ERA, and over 200 strikeouts in 2025, he underwent an offseason elbow procedure to remove loose bodies. Encouragingly, he’s not far behind Cole in his buildup. If both starters rejoin the rotation before May, the Yankees’ outlook shifts dramatically. Until then, the burden falls on Max Fried, Luis Gil, Ryan Weathers, and emerging arm Cam Schlittler to stabilize things early. The margin for error is thin, and with setbacks always lurking in spring, the Yankees are banking on health, depth, and resilience to survive the season’s opening stretch.

Yankees’ pitchers and catchers report today; who should you watch?

As pitchers and catchers report to Tampa, attention turns to a wave of arms fighting for roles and refinement. With the World Baseball Classic approaching and roster spots up for grabs, the Yankees’ camp is less about batting averages and more about pitch shapes, velocity jumps, and role clarity.

Cade Winquest stands out as a legitimate bullpen contender. Armed with a mid-90s fastball that can touch 100 mph, a looping curveball that held lefties under a .600 OPS in 2025, and a splitter that generates whiffs down in the zone, he has the raw ingredients. The intrigue lies in potential tweaks—a more defined sweeper, a viable cutter, or even a sinker—that could elevate him into a high-leverage weapon. His roster status adds urgency: he must stick on the 26-man roster or return to St. Louis.

Paul Blackburn is another experiment worth monitoring. Re-signed for $2 million after a waiver claim, the Yankees appear to envision bullpen upside despite his uneven track record as a starter. Observers will be watching for meaningful pitch adjustments similar to the transformation Luke Weaver underwent in 2024.

Meanwhile, Cam Schlittler continues his evolution after emerging as a rotation mainstay last season. With a Stuff+ of 107—placing him alongside names like Jacob deGrom and Joe Ryan—he already boasts electric offerings but still seeks a reliable changeup or splitter to round out his arsenal. Luis Gil, on the other hand, is at a crossroads. Despite a respectable ERA in 2025, his underlying metrics dipped: a 98 Stuff+, 21.5% Whiff rate (20th percentile), and 16.8% strikeout rate (11th percentile). A lost tick of velocity and heavy reliance on his four-seamer (51% usage) left him predictable. To reclaim his 2024 form, he may need a second fastball or fourth pitch to keep hitters guessing—and to avoid conversations about a potential bullpen shift later in the year.

Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt opens up about his new role for the 2026 season

The Yankees have made it clear that first base belongs to Ben Rice heading into 2026. After a breakout campaign in which he hit .255/.337/.499 with 26 home runs and an .836 OPS across 530 plate appearances, Rice earned everyday status. His left-handed power fits Yankee Stadium perfectly, and the organization intends to let him grow, even against left-handed pitching where he struggled (.208 average, 27.7% strikeout rate). The plan is development through opportunity, not sheltering through strict platoons.

Paul Goldschmidt’s return on a one-year, $4 million deal isn’t a threat to Rice’s role but rather a strategic complement. The 38-year-old demolished lefties last season, hitting .336 with a .981 OPS, making him an ideal situational weapon. Whether spelling Rice against tough southpaws or stepping in when defensive flexibility is needed, Goldschmidt provides insurance and mentorship without disrupting the hierarchy. He has openly acknowledged Rice will receive the bulk of the at-bats, embracing a supporting role on a team passing the torch to its emerging slugger.

