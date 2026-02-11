The Yankees have made their intentions crystal clear this spring: the first base job belongs to Ben Rice, and there is no platoon controversy brewing in the Bronx.

While the return of Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year, $4 million deal headlines the offseason moves, I’m convinced this signing says more about the team’s depth philosophy than any lack of faith in their young slugger. Rice isn’t just a piece of the puzzle anymore; coming off a breakout 2025 campaign, he is the puzzle.

Rice forced the issue last season by slashing .255/.337/.499 and launching 26 home runs in 530 plate appearances, proving his left-handed power plays perfectly at Yankee Stadium. His .836 OPS was a revelation, giving the lineup the kind of homegrown pop they have been desperate for at the position. The organization views him as an everyday player, and they are prepared to let him face left-handed pitching to expedite his development, even if the splits suggest otherwise.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Lefty-Killing Luxury

That being said, Brian Cashman didn’t bring Goldschmidt back just to be a cheerleader. The 38-year-old veteran was a weapon against southpaws last year, posting an elite .336 average and .981 OPS against left-handed pitching. Compare that to Rice, who hit just .208 with a 27.7% strikeout rate against lefties, and you see exactly why this dynamic exists.

Goldschmidt offers a safety net that most teams can only dream of. If a tough lefty starter is on the mound in a big spot, or if Rice needs to slide behind the plate to catch, Goldschmidt can step in and provide instant offense. It’s a perfect “break glass in case of emergency” situation that keeps Rice fresh without exposing him to matchups he isn’t ready for yet.

Goldschmidt Accepts the Yankees Passing the Torch

The best part of this arrangement is the buy-in from the future Hall of Famer. Goldschmidt knows at this stage of his career that his value lies in efficiency, not volume.

“I think Benny’s going to definitely be planning to get the bulk of the playing time over there,” Goldschmidt said. “And I’m definitely fine with whatever role they need me to [do].”

This is Ben Rice’s team now. The Yankees are going to give him 550+ at-bats, and I expect him to flirt with 30 homers if he stays healthy. Goldschmidt is the perfect mentor to help him navigate the slumps, but make no mistake—when the season opens, Rice is the guy written in ink on the lineup card.