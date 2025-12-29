Re-signing star outfielder Cody Bellinger has been more challenging than expected for the New York Yankees, but the team is confident in getting it done eventually. To get pitching in the trade market, however, they will have to pay not so much in money, but in prospects. Let’s dive into the news!

The Yankees seem ‘confident’ about retaining Cody Bellinger

The Yankees are quietly confident they can keep Cody Bellinger, largely because the explosive market many expected never materialized. Despite interest from the Mets, Dodgers, and Giants, no team has pushed toward a true mega-deal, giving the Yankees leverage as negotiations drag on.

Brian Cashman and agent Scott Boras appear locked in a patient standoff, with mutual interest in getting something done before Opening Day but little urgency to blink first. Internally, the Yankees value Bellinger’s left-handed bat, strong defense, and ability to handle lefty pitching, yet they’ve made it clear they won’t overextend.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A shorter-term deal with a higher annual value may be the sweet spot, especially as rival interest feels more theoretical than aggressive.

Impact trade for pitching will likely cost the Yankees ‘big time’ in prospect capital

Pitching remains the Yankees’ most glaring need, but every available path comes with a steep cost. The free-agent market offers premium arms, yet those contracts carry long-term risk the Yankees are reluctant to absorb. Turning to trades doesn’t ease the burden—it simply shifts the price to prospects.

Arms like Freddy Peralta, MacKenzie Gore, and Sandy Alcantara would immediately stabilize the rotation, but teams aren’t moving pitchers of that caliber without demanding franchise-altering returns. Names like Spencer Jones and Jasson Domínguez loom large in those discussions, forcing the Yankees into a familiar dilemma: protect the future or spend aggressively to win now. There’s no comfortable middle ground, and how they choose to pay for pitching will shape the direction of the roster for years.

Predicting the Yankees’ 2026 starting outfield

As the offseason slows, the Yankees’ outfield picture for 2026 is already mostly defined. Aaron Judge remains the centerpiece in right field, coming off another historically dominant season and anchoring the lineup. Trent Grisham is locked into center after a surprising but productive power surge, with the organization betting his offensive gains and defensive value will hold up with better health.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski | 2025 Oct 5

Left field is the final piece, and all signs point toward a Bellinger reunion once the price aligns. He fits Yankee Stadium perfectly, provides contact and power balance, and remains an elite defender. The Yankees like their leverage and their roster foundation, believing patience—not panic—will ultimately complete the outfield puzzle.

