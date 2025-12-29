As the Yankees head into the new year, the hot stove has cooled to a simmer, particularly regarding the reunion with Cody Bellinger. His market is moving at a glacial pace, and while the Bombers clearly want him back, they aren’t keen on overextending their hand in negotiations.

General Manager Brian Cashman feels the organization is better off waiting patiently for Bellinger’s price to drop to a comfortable range rather than bending the knee to a player with a history of volatility.

There is always the risk of a nightmare scenario where the Yankees’ Cody Bellinger pursuit gets blown up by a rival, but the front office seems confident in their leverage. Regardless of how the left field saga ends, the Yankees already have two-thirds of their starting outfield locked in. Let’s dive into how the unit shapes up for 2026.

Predicting the Yankees’ Starting 2026 Outfield

Right Field: Aaron Judge

Of course, the Yankees have Aaron Judge settled into right field, remaining the undisputed king of the Bronx and arguably the best offensive player in baseball. The only legitimate argument against him is Shohei Ohtani, but Judge is coming off yet another elite season that defies logic. Over 152 games, Judge posted video game numbers, hitting .331/.457/.688.

He belted 53 homers with 114 RBIs and a staggering 204 wRC+, proving once again that he is the engine of this offense. While his season was derailed slightly by an elbow injury to his right arm—causing his numbers to regress during the final few weeks of the regular season—he was straight-up elite in the postseason. The Yankees need to be aggressive in building around one of the best hitters the game has ever seen, ensuring his prime isn’t wasted.

Center Field: Trent Grisham

In a move that surprised some, the Yankees extended Trent Grisham on the qualifying offer at $22 million for the 2026 season. The 29-year-old made strategic changes to his swing last year that Brian Cashman believes are sustainable. Grisham played 143 games as a primary starter, hitting .235/.348/.464 while launching a career-high 34 homers and driving in 74 RBIs.

While his defense has historically been his calling card, he dealt with a nagging hamstring during the second half of the year that hindered his range. The Yankees are banking on a fully healthy Grisham not only maintaining his newfound offensive firepower but also seeing his defensive metrics trend back in a positive direction. For now, he is locked into the starting center field job.

Left Field Prediction: Cody Bellinger

My prediction for left field is that the Yankees eventually bring back Cody Bellinger. The Yankees cannot leave their roster incomplete this offseason, and Bellinger fits the short porch in the Bronx like a glove. He was a great Yankee last season, belting 29 homers—his highest total since his 2019 MVP campaign with the Dodgers.

He slashed .272/.334/.480 with 98 RBIs, posting a career-low 13.7% strikeout rate and a solid 8.7% walk rate. His 125 wRC+ indicates he was 25% better than the average player, providing the kind of contact-oriented bat the Yankees love at the top of the order. A $160 million deal over six years seems like a reasonable compromise, securing him until he’s 36 years old.

Beyond the bat, Bellinger was one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball last year, posting 12 Defensive Runs Saved, six Outs Above Average, and a fielding run value of nine. The Yankees loved having him around, and they’ve made it clear they want him back; they are just waiting for the price to make sense.