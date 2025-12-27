The Yankees seem to be operating with a dangerous level of confidence this offseason, particularly regarding their pursuit of Cody Bellinger.

Reports indicate that the front office feels secure in their strategy of waiting out the market, believing that Bellinger’s price will eventually drop into their comfort zone. However, this passive approach ignores a massive threat looming just across the Triborough Bridge.

The Yankees should be far more worried about the New York Mets stealing their primary target than they appear to be, especially since Steve Cohen’s checkbook has already pried two key players away from the Bronx this winter.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Perfect Fit for Queens

While the Yankees view Bellinger as a retained asset, the Mets view him as a solution to multiple glaring headaches. With the departures of Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil, the Mets are desperate for a left-handed bat who offers defensive flexibility.

Bellinger fits that mold perfectly; he is a high-profile contact hitter who proved in 2025 he can still launch 20+ home runs a season, hitting 29 bombs with a .272 average. His ability to play elite defense in all three outfield spots—ranking in the 93rd percentile for range—while also being a Gold Glove-caliber first baseman makes him the ultimate Swiss Army knife for a Mets roster in transition.

Ignoring Recent History

The Yankees’ comfort level is baffling when you consider they have already watched relievers Luke Weaver and Devin Williams pack their bags for Queens in free agency.

The Mets have shown they are willing to be aggressive to fill needs, and they have the financial might to swoop in at the last second if they sense an opening. If the Yankees’ Cody Bellinger backup plan would be a disaster, then allowing him to walk to their direct crosstown rival would be a catastrophe.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Metrics That Drive the Price

Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, is looking for a deal in the six-year, $170 million range, a figure that reflects his value as a two-way star. While his exit velocity (24th percentile) and hard-hit rate (26th percentile) suggest some offensive volatility, his 91st percentile strikeout rate proves he is a tough out who puts the ball in play. That bat-to-ball skill set is exactly what the Mets are trying to build around, making him a far more attractive target for them than the Yankees seem to realize.

Caution Should Be the Priority

Ultimately, the Yankees are trying to win a negotiation while the Mets are trying to win a World Series. Determining how far the Yankees should be willing to go for Cody Bellinger is a valid debate, but waiting too long risks leaving them empty-handed. If Cashman continues to slow-play this hand, he might wake up to find Bellinger wearing orange and blue, solving the Mets’ problems while creating a massive one for the Bombers.