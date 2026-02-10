The New York Yankees and their fans saw what Cam Schlittler is capable of last year, but the development of his changeup will likely determine his ceiling. Meanwhile, the organization thinks it has something special in Carlos Lagrange. Let’s dive into the news!

Yankees rotation plans depend heavily on Cam Schlittler and he has a new pitch to deploy

The Yankees’ biggest pitching storyline heading into 2026 isn’t just the injuries to Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón — it’s the sudden elevation of Cam Schlittler into a frontline role. With New York thin on proven starters, the 25-year-old right-hander is being asked to serve as the No. 2 behind Max Fried, a massive responsibility for someone with fewer than 100 major-league innings. Schlittler showed last season that he belongs, posting a sub-3.00 ERA and missing bats at an impressive clip, but this spring marks his first real test under pressure.

What makes the Yankees confident is Schlittler’s elite fastball, a 98 mph weapon that hitters simply couldn’t square up. The pitch alone gives him a high floor, but the organization knows surviving as a starter requires more than velocity. That’s why pitching coach Matt Blake has prioritized developing a dependable changeup to combat left-handed hitters and keep pitch counts under control.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Manager Aaron Boone has already publicly committed to Schlittler as a rotation lock, signaling real belief in his durability and long-term upside. If the changeup takes even a modest step forward early in the season, Schlittler won’t just be a temporary fill-in — he could establish himself as a permanent fixture near the top of the Yankees’ rotation.

The Yankees might have something special in triple-digit pitcher Carlos Lagrange

Away from the spotlight of spring training battles, Carlos Lagrange is quietly emerging as one of the most intriguing arms in the Yankees’ system. The 22-year-old reliever brings eye-popping velocity and swing-and-miss stuff, striking out hitters at an elite rate and consistently touching triple digits. On raw talent alone, he already looks like a future weapon in the Bronx.

The challenge is command. Lagrange dominated High-A hitters but struggled after his promotion to Double-A, where more disciplined batters forced him into deep counts and inflated his walk rate. The stuff never disappeared — the strikeouts remained — but the lack of control exposed how small the margin for error becomes at higher levels.

Despite those growing pains, the Yankees view Lagrange as closer to the majors than his stat line suggests. Organizational insiders believe he could force his way into the bullpen at some point in 2026 if the command improves even slightly. If he trims the walks, his fastball alone is enough to earn him high-leverage opportunities before the season is over.

Yankees face legitimate concerns that Austin Wells is destined for a tough 2026 season

Austin Wells enters 2026 facing a dramatically different reality behind the plate. The introduction of the Automated Ball-Strike System removes the skill that defined his defensive value: elite pitch framing. Last season, Wells’ glove work propped up his overall production, but with framing eliminated, his defensive profile now looks far more ordinary.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That shift puts enormous pressure on Wells’ bat, which took a step backward in his second season. While the power remains legitimate, his plate discipline eroded significantly, leading to fewer walks, more chase, and weak contact. Without the ability to reach base consistently, the offensive shortcomings become far more damaging in a league where his defensive edge no longer exists.

The Yankees are betting that Wells’ power can carry him, but his margin for error has all but vanished. This spring represents a crossroads: either he rediscovers his on-base skills and solidifies himself as an everyday catcher, or he risks sliding into a reduced role as an offense-only option. In a post-framing world, Wells will have to hit his way forward.

