Spring Training is usually dominated by the marquee position battles—who lands the 4th outfield job, who wins the fifth starter job—but down on the backfields of Tampa for the Yankees, something far more explosive is brewing. While the cameras focus on the stars, Carlos Lagrange is quietly proving that he might be the most electric arm in the entire system. We aren’t just talking about another prospect; we are talking about a 22-year-old flamethrower who touches triple digits and makes professional hitters look uncomfortable.

The Yankees have a history of developing bullpen monsters seemingly out of thin air, and Lagrange fits the mold perfectly. His fastball is an 80-grade weapon when he commands it, a pitch that helped him strike out a staggering 12.6 batters per nine innings across two levels last season. You can’t teach velocity, and you certainly can’t teach the kind of uncomfortable at-bats he generates.

The Numbers: Elite “Stuff” with a Control Warning Label

When you look at the stat sheet, the potential jumps off the page, but so do the red flags. In High-A Hudson Valley, Lagrange was untouchable, posting a 2.59 ERA and striking out 13.82 batters per nine. He wasn’t just getting outs; he was overpowering the league.

Credit: Sean Petraitis | Empire Sports Medua

However, the jump to Double-A Somerset exposed the one flaw that could hold him back: command. His walk rate ballooned to 5.74 BB/9, and his ERA climbed to 5.74 as advanced hitters refused to chase out of the zone. The “stuff” didn’t diminish—he still struck out nearly 12 batters per nine—but the margin for error vanished. The Yankees know the arm is special, but the harness needs tightening.

Gary Phillips Sees a 2026 Impact

Despite the control hiccups, the organization believes Lagrange is closer than the box scores suggest. Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News and co-host of the Fireside Yankees podcast noted that Lagrange is on the shortlist of prospects who could force their way to the Bronx this year.

“Among the prospects expected in big league camp who could impact the major league club in 2026 are pitchers Elmer Rodríguez and Carlos Lagrange,” Phillips reported. “Both would log some more innings in the minors in the Yankees’ perfect world, but don’t be surprised if they end up in the Bronx at some point this season.”

This aligns perfectly with the Yankees’ recent philosophy. If you have a weapon that can get big outs, they will find a spot for you, regardless of service time.

Lagrange has “closer of the future” written all over him, but right now, he is a high-leverage reliever in training. If he can cut that walk rate down to even 4.0 BB/9 in Triple-A, he’s going to be in the Yankee bullpen by August. The fastball is ready for the show today; the rest of the package just needs to catch up.