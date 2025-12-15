The New York Yankees would love to have Corey Seager, but their general manager Chris Young basically said that’s not happening. The Yanks, however, remain interested in Michael King while Jazz Chisholm Jr. sets his sights in something big. Let’s dive into the news!

The Door Slams Shut: Yankees’ Corey Seager dream hits a roadblock

The Yankees’ brief flirtation with the idea of trading for Corey Seager ended almost as quickly as it began. Texas Rangers GM Chris Young publicly shut down the speculation, making it clear that Seager is not being shopped and remains central to the Rangers’ championship plans.

Even if New York had managed to pry the door open, the price would have been overwhelming — both in elite prospect capital and in assuming the remaining years of Seager’s massive contract. That combination alone made the fantasy far less appealing once reality set in.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Beyond the cost, the long-term risk loomed large. Seager remains an excellent player, but committing top prospects and payroll flexibility to a shortstop entering his mid-30s would have forced the Yankees into familiar and uncomfortable territory. Instead, the organization appears set to move forward with Anthony Volpe, betting on development and patience rather than a headline-grabbing move that could compromise the roster down the line. Sometimes restraint is the real win.

Yankees 2026 Free Agent Profiles: Michael King’s Return?

Michael King has emerged as one of the more intriguing pitching targets on the market, and the Yankees are firmly in the mix — though far from alone. Reports suggest competition from division rivals and the Mets, with Boston viewed by some as King’s preferred landing spot. New York’s interest is genuine, rooted in its familiarity with King’s track record and belief in his ability to rebound fully from injury.

While his 2025 season came with setbacks, the underlying indicators point toward command issues rather than diminished stuff, an important distinction for teams projecting his future. Over the past three seasons, King has pitched like a quality No. 2 starter, and adding him would deepen the Yankees’ rotation meaningfully behind Max Fried. The risk is clear — health and workload remain questions — but if the contract length and medicals align, King represents a calculated gamble rather than a reckless one.

The sky is the limit: Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm believes only health separates him from historic feat

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s 2025 season quietly reshaped his standing in the Yankees’ plans. Despite missing a month, he still delivered a 30-30 campaign, elite defense, and All-Star-level production at second base. The numbers suggest something even bigger might be coming, and Chisholm believes health is the only barrier between him and a run at the 40-40 club. The Yankees don’t seem inclined to argue.

That upside is exactly why teams are calling — and why the Yankees are listening without actively shopping him. With free agency approaching in 2026, Chisholm represents both present value and future leverage. For now, the organization appears content to let the story unfold on the field, where another healthy season could force much bigger conversations. Until then, the Yankees have one of the game’s most dynamic players chasing a ceiling few ever reach.

