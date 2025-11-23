The New York Yankees fans listened to Michael Kay, one of the most respected voices in the industry, who opened up about how well Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres would fit in the Bronx. Additionally, the Bombers got tired of waiting for a Mark Leiter Jr. breakout and, on top of it all, might have a shortstop problem. Let’s dive into the news and rumors!

Could Yankees swing a trade for elite Padres outfielder?

The idea of Fernando Tatís Jr. in the Bronx initially feels like offseason noise, but the more you break it down, the more logical it becomes. His contract — massive in length but shockingly reasonable in annual value — is the kind of long-term superstar deal that fits a big-market contender better than a mid-market team navigating payroll juggling. And for the Yankees, a power-speed star with elite underlying metrics checks nearly every box they’ve been trying to fill since their last true youth wave.

The positional element makes the puzzle even more interesting. Tatís can handle shortstop or the outfield, and while the Yankees already have crowding at those spots, left field remains wide open. Plugging him there would stabilize a defense that has wobbled in recent years and inject a level of athleticism the roster sorely lacks. The price, of course, would be massive — think Spencer Jones and multiple top arms — but so is the ceiling.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

In the end, the question isn’t about talent. It’s about philosophy. If the Yankees want a franchise-altering piece while their core is still in its prime, Tatís offers a swing few teams ever get to take.

READ MORE

Yankees got tired of waiting for 2024 trade acquisition to break out

The Yankees acquired Mark Leiter Jr. in 2024 because his peripherals painted the picture of a hidden gem. His expected ERA and FIP suggested a pitcher waiting for the right environment to turn sharp traits into real production. But the hoped-for correction never arrived. Instead, his time in New York became a cycle of strong strikeout numbers overshadowed by results that refused to align with what the models projected.

Across two seasons, the ERA-FIP gap defined his tenure. The strikeouts were real, but so were the misplaced pitches, the late-inning jams, and the outings that unraveled quicker than the Yankees anticipated. Eventually, trust became the dividing line and the team moved on this week. A team built to win now couldn’t continue betting on what Leiter might become when the performance kept drifting in the opposite direction.

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Letting him go wasn’t dramatic — just a recognition that upside alone can’t anchor a bullpen spot on a contender. He’ll land elsewhere, likely with another front office intrigued by his swing-and-miss traits, but for the Yankees, the clock ran out on waiting for the numbers to finally sync.

READ MORE

The Yankees have a shortstop problem nobody is talking about

What once felt like a developmental detour has turned into a full-blown concern: the Yankees can no longer assume Anthony Volpe will grow into the shortstop of their future. His offensive slide isn’t isolated anymore — the inconsistency has stretched across multiple seasons, turning into a pattern of streaks, mechanical tweaks, and resets that never stabilize. And in 2025, the defensive safety net that once protected his value finally gave way.

With his glove no longer erasing the offensive struggles, the Yankees found themselves relying on short-term alternatives like Jose Caballero simply to restore basic steadiness at the position. That’s not the profile a win-now team can carry into another season. It’s why the front office has been linked to high-contact infielders and even star shortstops who could fundamentally shift the infield picture.

Volpe isn’t out of the team’s long-term plans, but the shortstop job can no longer be his by default. The Yankees have reached a crossroads they can’t mishandle, and running back the status quo without meaningful insurance would be a clear organizational mistake.

READ MORE