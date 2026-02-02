The New York Yankees have shown interest in Ty France as a potential complementary option to Ben Rice at first base. France’s slugging ability has virtually eroded, but his contact and defensive chops make him a nice alternative for the Yanks. Meanwhile, while Oswaldo Cabrera is a solid utilityman, his spot on the roster isn’t guaranteed and he will have to earn it. Let’s dive into Monday’s news!

The Yankees are involved in Ty France’s free agent market

The Yankees’ search for right-handed offense has expanded to include France, a defensively elite first baseman drawing interest from multiple teams, including the Mets and Diamondbacks. While France’s 2025 season was underwhelming on the surface—an 88 OPS+ with just seven home runs—his underlying metrics against left-handed pitching tell a more encouraging story.

He posted a .795 expected OPS versus southpaws with strong contact quality and plate discipline, making him a potential weapon in platoon situations.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Pair that with his top-tier glove at first base—finishing second in Fielding Run Value at the position—and France profiles as a low-cost, high-utility bench option for a Yankees team navigating heavy luxury tax penalties while prioritizing right-handed depth.

The Yankees might be facing a tough Oswaldo Cabrera decision this spring training

Cabrera’s infectious energy hasn’t been enough to secure his place on the Yankees’ 2026 roster, especially after a fractured ankle limited him to just 34 games last season. During his absence, the front office rebuilt the bench with upgrades that now crowd him out.

Jose Caballero impressed with speed and production after arriving midseason, while Amed Rosario’s return added a proven lefty-masher with reliable contact skills. Cabrera’s switch-hitting ability offers some theoretical value, but with better-performing, more dependable options already in house, he appears to be the odd man out. Unless he reclaims his earlier form in Spring Training, a trade before Opening Day feels increasingly likely.

Yankees’ $22 million extension of Trent Grisham was a ‘bargain’

Trent Grisham accepting the Yankees’ one-year, $22 million qualifying offer initially looked like a surprise, but the front office now views it as a win amid an inflated free-agent market. The confidence stems from Grisham’s 2025 breakout, when he crushed 34 home runs and paired power with elite plate discipline, ranking near the top of the league in chase and walk rates.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Yankees believe those gains are sustainable, supported by strong underlying metrics. The lingering concern is defense, where Grisham’s once-elite profile slipped noticeably last season. If the glove rebounds alongside the bat, the deal looks savvy; if not, the price tag may feel steeper than advertised.

