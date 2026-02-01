Chris Cotillo of MassLive has reported that the Yankees, among other teams, are involved in the Ty France market as the right-handed hitting first baseman is drawing interest from across the league.

Teams such as the Mets and Diamondbacks are also interested in his services, as France has a strong defensive profile for first base and can provide solid offense especially against lefties.

His underlying metrics indicate he has plus power in these matchups, which paired with his excellent defense at first base could make him a strong backup option for a team’s bench.

Reports surfaced last week that the Yankees were interested in returning Paul Goldschmidt in a bench role, with their current focus seeming to be improving their right-handed depth for the lineup.

The Yankees are continuing to search for offensive upgrades from the right-handed side of the plate, and Ty France is drawing some interest from the club right now.

He had an underwhelming offensive season in 2025, sporting a mere 88 OPS+ at the plate and hitting just seven home runs, but his elite defense at first base and solid underlying data is making him an attractive piece to the Bronx Bombers.

France had a .795 Expected OPS against left-handed pitchers last season, running a low 16.3% strikeout rate in those matchups while having a 12% Barrel%.

With Austin Slater, Randal Grichuk, and Paul Goldschmidt all being linked to the team in the last few days, it is clear that the organization is on the prowl for right-handed offense.

Goldschmidt would have to be willing to accept a bench role and a lower salary given the Yankees’ franchise-high $330 million payroll, as all transactions they make come with a 110% tax.

The Yankees might believe that France, who signed a mere $1 million contract last offseason, could go at a much lower rate than the future Hall of Fame first baseman who signed on a one-year $12 million to don the pinstripes a year ago.

Results have not been in France’s favor in matchups against southpaws in recent memory, but his aforementioned strong underlying metrics could make him an attractive pivot option.

Furthermore, he is one of the best defensive first basemen in the game as he finished as no. 2 in Fielding Run Value at the position (+7) last year behind Matt Olson (+8) who had ~500 more innings than him at the position.