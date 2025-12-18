The New York Yankees may consider trading Jazz Chisholm Jr. at peak value and bringing in Bo Bichette as a free agent to play second base, but there are many risks attached to that plan. They could, and should, knock on the Phillies’ door to talk trade scenarios for Matt Strahm.

The Secret Plan: Could Yankees sign Bo Bichette with big position change in mind?

The Yankees might be flirting with a franchise-shifting gamble: trading Jazz Chisholm Jr. at peak value and pivoting toward Bo Bichette as a more traditional offensive anchor. On paper, it’s a swap of volatility for consistency — moving a 30–30, elite athlete with growing defensive value for a high-contact bat who could stabilize the lineup ahead of Aaron Judge.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The logic hinges on timing and control, with Chisholm nearing the end of arbitration and no extension in sight, while Bichette represents an immediate “win-now” offensive bet.

The risk, however, is substantial. Chisholm’s defensive range and speed would be almost impossible to replace, and Bichette’s declining mobility, injury history, and poor recent defensive metrics raise red flags even with a position switch to second base. Ultimately, this would be Cashman wagering that bat-to-ball skills can outweigh athleticism and health concerns — a high-wire move that could age poorly if Bichette’s body breaks down or Chisholm thrives elsewhere.

The Yankees should inquire the Phillies about a Matt Strahm trade

With the bullpen still lacking reliable left-handed depth, the Yankees are reportedly monitoring Phillies reliever Matt Strahm as a potential trade target. Strahm quietly put together another strong season, pairing strikeout ability with excellent run prevention and elite command, making him an appealing fit for a Yankees team trying to upgrade without spending heavily. His balanced pitch mix and ability to limit walks address two persistent bullpen weaknesses.

While Strahm wouldn’t solve every issue — particularly the bullpen’s velocity concerns — he could slot cleanly into a late-inning role behind David Bednar, strengthening the bridge to the ninth. Just as important, his one-year contract limits long-term financial risk, aligning with the Yankees’ apparent preference for flexibility. If available at a reasonable price, Strahm represents a pragmatic solution to a pressing problem.

Bidding War: Yankees could lose Cody Bellinger to heavy-spending rival

The Mets continue to capitalize on the Yankees’ winter hesitation, aggressively targeting proven talent while their rivals stall. After already prying away key pieces in recent seasons, the Mets are now heavily pursuing Cody Bellinger, setting up another potential embarrassment for the Yankees if a core contributor crosses town. Bellinger’s power, versatility, and defensive value make him an ideal fit for a Mets roster planning for life after Pete Alonso.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For the Yankees, losing Bellinger would symbolize a deeper issue: an organization increasingly reluctant to outbid rivals for difference-makers. Brian Cashman’s cautious approach — from floating a Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade to sticking rigidly to valuations — contrasts sharply with David Stearns’ aggressiveness. If Bellinger ends up in Queens, it would further cement a shifting power dynamic in New York, with the Mets acting boldly and the Yankees watching from behind.

