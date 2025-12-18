The New York Mets are ruthlessly exploiting the Yankees‘ hesitation this winter, effectively treating their crosstown rivals like a glorified farm system for proven talent.

After snatching Juan Soto last offseason and recently poaching relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver to bolster their bullpen, the Mets have now set their sights on stealing Cody Bellinger to complete the set.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Mets are “very in” on Bellinger, signaling a potential bidding war that could see yet another Yankees star swap pinstripes for blue and orange.

Bellinger was a stabilizing force for the Yankees in 2025, slashing .272/.334/.480 while launching 29 home runs and driving in 98 RBIs. His ability to play elite defense in center field and first base makes him a perfect fit for a Mets roster that needs insurance for the post-Pete Alonso era.

For the Yankees, watching Bellinger walk across the Triboro Bridge would be a humiliation they cannot afford, especially after the Bronx exodus left the Yankees helpless as the Mets poached Luke Weaver to complete a stolen bullpen.

The algorithm hides the best Mets news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat.

Cashman’s Hesitation Could Be Fatal Again

The Yankees desperately need to retain Bellinger to keep their lineup length intact, but their front office seems allergic to winning bidding wars this winter. We are already seeing them hesitate in other markets, as they are reportedly finalists in a possible $150 million battle for Tatsuya Imai but risk overpaying or losing due to their strict valuation limits. If Brian Cashman applies that same penny-pinching logic to Bellinger, David Stearns will happily write the check and add another former Yankee to his collection.

This passive approach is becoming a disturbing trend, highlighted by recent comments where Brian Cashman opened up about a Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade, a major mistake that suggests the team is looking to subtract rather than add. The Yankees are operating with a fear of volatility, seemingly forgetting that “volatile” stars like Bellinger are often the ones who win championships.

Looking Ahead: A Test of Will

The Mets have already proven they have no qualms about signing former Yankees, having brought in Clay Holmes and Juan Soto last year to great effect. If they land Bellinger, it effectively confirms that the balance of power in New York has shifted, with the Mets acting as the aggressors and the Yankees as the passive victims. Cashman has to draw a line in the sand right now, because if he loses Bellinger to Queens, the “Little Brother” narrative officially dies.