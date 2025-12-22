The New York Yankees could very well entertain a trade for Cincinnati Reds lefty Nick Lodolo, and they have pieces that could potentially interest the other squad. Another option would be spending about $150 million on Tatsuya Imai. Let’s dive into the news!

The Yankees’ perfect trade target that nobody is talking about

The Yankees’ search for rotation help has grown more urgent, and Nick Lodolo represents a creative answer that fits both performance and roster logic. Coming off the best season of his career, Lodolo showed frontline efficiency when healthy, pairing bat-missing stuff with an unusually low walk rate for a power left-hander pitching in a hitter-friendly park.

His underlying metrics place him firmly among the league’s better starters on a per-rate basis, and a move to New York could help smooth out the home-run and BABIP issues that inflated his surface numbers in Cincinnati.

Credit: Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The appeal goes beyond Lodolo alone. A potential deal lines up cleanly with the Reds’ needs: offensive upgrades, payroll relief, and longer-term control. For the Yankees, parting with surplus position players and select prospects could net a controllable starter who slots neatly behind Max Fried and deepens October options. The risk is obvious given Lodolo’s injury history, but it’s the kind of calculated gamble the organization has made before — and one that could materially raise the team’s ceiling if it hits.

The Yankees can either drop $150 million on Tatsuya Imai or hit the trade market

As free-agent pitching dries up, Brian Cashman faces a defining fork in the road. One path involves a massive financial commitment of approximately $150 million to Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai, whose escalating price tag could force the Yankees into uncomfortable payroll territory for an untested MLB arm. The other leads to the trade market, where proven starters like Freddy Peralta or Sandy Alcantara would require the Yankees to sacrifice premium young talent to avoid the free-agent tax.

Each option comes with distinct risk. Peralta offers immediate, ace-level production after a dominant 2025 season, while Alcantara represents a classic buy-low bet on elite stuff following a down year. Either way, the cost is steep, and formerly untouchable names such as Jasson Dominguez now sit firmly in play after an uneven season. Cashman’s decision — spend big in dollars or in prospects — may shape not just the rotation, but the competitive arc of the franchise for years to come.

Yankees sign former Mets, Red Sox, and Blue Jays catcher to minor league deal

The Yankees’ signing of Ali Sánchez won’t grab headlines, but it reflects a familiar and intentional approach. Catcher is a position where depth evaporates quickly, and New York continues to stockpile low-risk options to protect itself against injury and inconsistency. Sánchez joins a growing group of non-roster catchers meant to create internal competition rather than challenge Austin Wells’ role.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Sánchez’s value lies in reliability and readiness. While his major-league production has been limited, his recent Triple-A performance was respectable, and his defensive experience across multiple organizations fits the profile of a catcher trusted to handle pitching staffs on short notice. For the Yankees, this move is about insulation and preparation. For Sánchez, it’s a chance to stay visible in a system that prizes competence and readiness at demanding positions — even when the spotlight isn’t guaranteed.

