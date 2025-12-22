The catching position rarely announces itself with fireworks. Most days, it just shows up early, straps on the gear, and handles business quietly. That makes Monday’s news easy to overlook, but it also makes it very on brand for how the New York Yankees tend to operate when they believe the margins still matter.

The Yankees added catcher Ali Sánchez on a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training, a move first reported by Gary Phillips. It is not flashy. It is not final. But it fits into a familiar organizational pattern that values redundancy at critical positions, especially one as physically demanding and strategically central as catcher.

The logs say the #Yankees signed another right-handed hitting catcher, Ali Sánchez, to a MiLB deal. He joins Payton Henry & Miguel Palma.



These are just depth/flier/NRI moves. NY would like an established RHH catcher, but Cashman said during the WM "it's a very thin marketplace,… — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) December 22, 2025

Why the Yankees Keep Adding Catchers

Austin Wells is the present. J.C. Escarra and Ben Rice are viable depth options with specific skill sets. On paper, the Yankees are covered.

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

In reality, catcher is never that simple. Injuries pile up faster. Performance swings wider. And the difference between playable depth and emergency depth can be the difference between surviving a bad stretch and watching it spiral.

That is why the Yankees keep stockpiling options. Sánchez joins Payton Henry and Miguel Palma as right-handed hitting catchers brought in on low-risk deals. As Phillips noted, these are depth and flier moves, not a pivot away from Wells or a signal of dissatisfaction. Brian Cashman even acknowledged during the Winter Meetings that the market for an established right-handed hitting catcher is thin, which makes internal competition the next best option.

What Ali Sánchez Actually Brings

Sánchez is not coming in as a mystery name. He has been around. He has logged time with two AL East rivals in 2025, appearing briefly for both the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. Across 50 major league games, the offensive results have been rough, a 24 wRC+ and minus-0.3 fWAR that underline why he has lived on the fringes of rosters.

But the Yankees are not signing him for his major league slash line.

At Triple-A with Toronto in 2025, Sánchez hit .279/.347/.419 with a 108 wRC+ across 199 plate appearances. That matters. For a catcher expected to bounce between Scranton and short-term call-ups, that profile has value.

Defense and familiarity also matter here. Sánchez came up in the Mets system, spending years in the organization after signing in 2014 until 2020 and returned briefly this season. He has caught a wide variety of arms and understands the grind of being a depth catcher who never knows when the phone might ring.

The Real Competition Is Not the Roster

Sánchez knows the math. Cracking the Yankees’ Opening Day roster would require multiple things to go right for him and wrong for others. That is not the expectation.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The opportunity is different. Impress in camp. Show defensive reliability. Handle pitchers cleanly. Hit enough to justify a look if injuries strike. Whether that leads to a stint in the Bronx, a steady role in Scranton, or attention from another club, the Yankees are offering him a platform.

For New York, it is about insulation. For Sánchez, it is about visibility.

What This Says About the Yankees

This move does not change the hierarchy at catcher, but it reinforces how the Yankees think. They prepare for scenarios they hope never happen. They prefer extra bodies at demanding positions. And they understand that depth moves made in December often matter most in July.

Ali Sánchez may never put on pinstripes in a regular-season game. But if he does, it will be because the Yankees once again trusted preparation over assumption. And that, quietly, has been one of the more consistent traits of this organization when it gets things right.