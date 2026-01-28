The New York Yankees and their fans got some exciting news from manager Aaron Boone, who noted that Aaron Judge’s elbow is in a good place and that his throwing program is actually ahead of schedule, a symptom that his body is responding well and recovering as well. Additionally, the Bombers sent minor leaguer TJ Rumfield to Colorado in exchange for right-hander Angel Civilli. Let’s examine the news that got all the attention on Wednesday.

Yankees get positive update on Aaron Judge’s elbow

Aaron Boone delivered some much-needed reassurance on Judge’s health following Cody Bellinger’s return-to-the-Yankees press conference. Judge, who will captain Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, has his throwing elbow in a strong place, according to Boone, and is actually ahead of schedule in his throwing program.

That’s a notable development given internal panic last summer over Judge’s UCL, which reportedly pushed the front office to consider contingency plans at the trade deadline.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

While Judge gears up for his first WBC appearance, the Yankees are prioritizing his long-term availability for 2026. Meanwhile, Bellinger confirmed he will skip the WBC to focus on the regular season as the tournament kicks off March 5.

Yankees complete trade with Rockies; acquire right-hander Angel Chivilli

The Yankees made a classic under-the-radar move by sending minor league first baseman TJ Rumfield to the Rockies for right-hander Angel Chivilli, a 23-year-old flamethrower with eye-popping velocity and strong secondaries. Chivilli averaged over 97 mph last season but struggled to a bloated ERA in Colorado, a product of Coors Field and a fastball that lacked ideal shape.

The intrigue lies in his secondary pitches, both of which generated elite whiff rates, suggesting there’s far more upside than the surface stats show. Enter Matt Blake, whose track record of refining power arms gives this trade real teeth.

While Rumfield offered solid organizational depth, he was blocked and lacked the power profile to stick in the Bronx. If the Yankees can clean up Chivilli’s sequencing and fastball characteristics, they may have landed a middle-relief weapon who contributes as soon as Opening Day.

Why the Yankees are looking into a Paul Goldschmidt reunion

Despite fan frustration over offensive continuity, the Yankees appear comfortable betting on a roster they believe is deeper and more flexible than it gets credit for. Discussions with Paul Goldschmidt about a potential bench role underscore that philosophy, particularly his value as a right-handed bat against left-handed pitching.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Even as his surface numbers fluctuated late last season, expected metrics suggest his production against southpaws remained intact, making him a strong situational fit behind Ben Rice and alongside Giancarlo Stanton. Creative roster usage—such as using Rice as a catcher against lefties—could unlock optimal matchups without stunting development.

The Yankees’ belief in “running it back” isn’t rooted in complacency but confidence. Goldschmidt off the bench would be a luxury addition, one that reflects a more nuanced and versatile approach to roster construction for 2026.

