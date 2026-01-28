Aaron Boone spoke to the media following Cody Bellinger’s return-to-the-Yankees press conference where the manager provided a key update on Aaron Judge.

The three-time MVP will be playing for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, serving as America’s Captain for the tournament.

Some concern about the health of his throwing elbow could be raised given a shorter offseason than normal due to his participation in the global event, but Boone calmed some of those nerves with a good update on his health.

He noted that Judge’s elbow is in a good place and that his throwing program is actually ahead of schedule, indications that his body is responding well and recovering as well.

READ MORE: Yankees complete trade with Rockies; acquire right-hander Angel Chivilli

The Yankees Get Good Signs From Aaron Judge’s Throwing Program

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge will be participating in his first World Baseball Classic this upcoming Spring, as the three-time MVP was named the captain of Team USA.

With the United States appearing in each of the last two WBC Finals there will be pressure for a deep run from the Americans, but Judge’s health and availability for the 2026 season is the no. 1 priority.

The Yankees were panicking internally when news broke of Aaron Judge’s UCL issues during the summer as Andy Martino reported after the fact that people in the front office built contigency plans to sell at the deadline.

Fast forward to today, and the Yankees are telling the public that his elbow is in a good place and that he’s ahead of schedule in his throwing program.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger, who officially returned to the Yankees this week, will not be joining his fellow Yankee outfielder this upcoming World Baseball Classic as he revealed in today’s media sessions.

Bellinger had been rumored to be part of the mix of outfielders being considered for a spot on Team USA, but he is instead choosing to focus on the upcoming season.

The World Baseball Classic kicks off on March 5th as players are already ramping up to compete in the international baseball event.