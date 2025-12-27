The offseason has been slower than ever for New York Yankees fans, but as we await the future of some of the highest-profile targets such as Cody Bellinger, we take a look at the five biggest prospect risers of the year. Speaking of Bellinger, the Yanks can still lose him to the Mets and other rivals, while the bullpen will need Brent Headrick to take a step forward. Let’s examine Saturday’s news!

Looking at the Yankees’ 5 biggest prospect risers of 2025

After a rough 2024, the Yankees’ farm system rebounded in 2025, producing a wave of legitimate breakouts who not only performed but showed real upward mobility. This group isn’t about one-year spikes; it’s about players whose skill growth hints at higher ceilings and faster paths toward the Bronx. From hitters adjusting their approaches to pitchers refining elite raw stuff, the common thread is momentum — the kind that changes how an organization plans its future.

Brendan Jones emerged as a disciplined, speed-driven outfielder who added power without sacrificing his on-base profile, making him an intriguing Yankee Stadium fit. Dillon Lewis generated early buzz with a rare power-speed combination and improved contact rates as he climbed the system.

On the mound, Carlos Lagrange flashed one of the nastiest fastballs in the minors, pairing elite velocity with developing secondaries and improving control. Elmer Rodriguez, acquired in a trade that once looked risky, impressed with advanced pitchability and a deep arsenal.

Credit: Sean Petraitis | Empire Sports Medua

At the top, recent first-rounder Dax Kilby skyrocketed up prospect rankings thanks to his polish, athleticism, and age-relative performance, putting him on a fast track toward national recognition.

The Nightmare Scenario: Yankees’ Cody Bellinger pursuit could get blown up by a rival

The Yankees’ patient approach in the Cody Bellinger market may be rooted in confidence, but it comes with real danger — especially with the Mets lurking. While the Yankees appear content to wait for Bellinger’s asking price to soften, the Mets see him as a near-perfect solution to multiple roster holes and have already shown a willingness to outmuscle their crosstown rivals financially.

Bellinger’s blend of left-handed offense, defensive versatility, and proven power makes him uniquely valuable to a Mets team retooling after key departures. Even with some batted-ball metrics suggesting volatility, his elite bat-to-ball skills and defensive value justify the long-term commitment his camp is seeking. The Yankees’ recent history of losing players to Queens only heightens the stakes. If New York’s AL club continues to slow-play negotiations, they risk watching a key target solve the Mets’ problems while exposing their own lack of a viable backup plan.

Brent Headrick could take on a bigger role with the Yankees in 2026

In a winter defined by bullpen uncertainty, Brent Headrick’s 23 innings from 2025 loom larger than they appear. With key relievers gone and few external additions made, the Yankees are increasingly dependent on internal solutions — and Headrick quietly proved he might be ready for more responsibility.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

His surface stats were solid, but the underlying indicators told a stronger story: improved command, better swing-and-miss rates, and a noticeable velocity bump that elevated his entire arsenal. A devastating slider anchored his success, supported by a fastball that now plays up and a splitter that keeps hitters guessing. More than anything, Headrick showed composure in a constantly shifting bullpen environment. He doesn’t need to become a savior, but his performance suggests the Yankees can trust him with higher-leverage innings, making the bullpen outlook for 2026 feel far less fragile than it did a few months ago.

