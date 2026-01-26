Spring training is inching closer, and while the Yankees have a strong roster, three positions still need upgrades: the bullpen, the starting rotation, and first base, where Ben Rice could use a platoon partner. The rotation, in particular, is an injury or two away from being a disaster. Let’s examine Monday’s news!

3 positions the Yankees need to upgrade before spring training ramps up

With Spring Training approaching, the Yankees look like a contender on paper but one with some unsettling fault lines. The roster’s biggest issue isn’t star power—it’s fragility. Key areas lack reliable depth, leaving the team exposed if even a few things go wrong early. This isn’t a situation that can be patched up by optimism or internal growth; there are clear roster holes that need attention before Opening Day.

The bullpen is a perfect example of that volatility. David Bednar provides legitimate elite stability at the back end, but Camilo Doval brings equal parts electricity and anxiety. His control problems make him a risky option in high-leverage spots, and asking him to consistently protect slim leads is playing with fire. One more dependable reliever would go a long way toward preventing late-inning chaos.

Those concerns are amplified by a rotation riddled with health questions and a first base situation that leaves Rice stranded without a true safety net.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Injured starters, risky depth arms, and a lack of corner infield insurance paint a picture of a roster that could unravel quickly. The Yankees are talented—but without reinforcements, they’re relying on everything breaking perfectly.

The Yankees’ starting rotation looks like a disaster waiting to happen

The Yankees’ starting rotation may look imposing by name recognition alone, but dig deeper and it’s more medical chart than fortress. Entering 2026, the team is betting heavily on pitchers returning from significant injuries, and history suggests that optimism alone isn’t enough to survive a full season—especially in the AL East.

Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón are both expected back, but neither is a sure thing early in the year. Cole hasn’t thrown a competitive pitch since surgery, while Rodón’s elbow issue sidelines him to start the season. That leaves Max Fried as the lone dependable presence, tasked with anchoring a staff full of uncertainty while the rest of the rotation plays catch-up.

Young arms like Cam Schlittler and Will Warren offer upside and innings, but each comes with limitations, and the supposed depth pieces are just as injury-prone as the starters ahead of them. One more setback could force the Yankees into constant bullpen games. The ceiling of this rotation is championship-caliber—but the floor is a season derailed by June.

These 3 Yankees need to rebound in the upcoming 2026 season

Pressure is a constant in New York, and for three Yankees, 2026 represents a crossroads. After uneven or disappointing seasons, these players aren’t just fighting for team success—they’re fighting for their futures in pinstripes. A rebound could stabilize the roster; failure could force the front office’s hand by midseason.

Jake Bird headlines the list as a reliever whose ugly surface numbers mask a strong case for bad luck. Advanced metrics suggest he’s far better than his ERA indicates, but with no minor league options left, he’ll need to prove it immediately. Luis Gil faces a different problem: declining command and velocity trends that threaten his role as a starter, especially with returning veterans and emerging arms pushing from behind.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At the top of the list is Anthony Volpe, whose defensive regression has eroded the very foundation of his value. With viable alternatives now on the roster, he no longer has the luxury of patience. Solid defense, competent offense, and smart baserunning could still make him an asset—but the margin for error is gone. For Volpe and the Yankees alike, this season feels like now or never.

