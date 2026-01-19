The New York Yankees have a competitive offer on the table for Cody Bellinger, but the team knows it’s a coin flip at this point. In case he slips away, they have two internal candidates for an expanded role: Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones. Would that be enough? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, the push for Freddy Peralta continues: can the Bombers translate their interest into a trade?

The Yankees have 2 options to replace Cody Bellinger if he slips away

The Yankees continue to hold firm in their negotiations with Cody Bellinger, refusing to budge beyond a five-year, $160 million offer despite his camp pushing for a longer commitment. That stance reflects both skepticism about Bellinger’s durability and an understanding of the risk involved in guaranteeing seven years to a player whose career has swung wildly from MVP-caliber highs to extended injury-plagued lows.

New York is betting the market won’t fully reward Bellinger’s rebound season—and if they’re wrong, they’ll be forced to look inward. Internally, the answers are far from clean. Jasson Domínguez showed flashes in 2025 but remains uneven, particularly from the right side of the plate, while his defense in left field lagged behind expectations.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Spencer Jones, meanwhile, offers tantalizing upside with massive power and athleticism, yet his strikeout issues loom large against major league pitching. Domínguez may be the safer short-term option, but Jones carries the ceiling—and if Bellinger walks, the Yankees may have no choice but to live with the growing pains.

Can the Yankees’ ‘heavy interest’ culminate in a trade for Freddy Peralta?

Freddy Peralta’s name continues to hover over the Yankees’ offseason plans, with reports indicating strong interest in the Brewers right-hander. New York has the pitching depth to make a serious offer, but they are far from alone. Teams like the Mets and Dodgers possess both the prospect capital and motivation to drive the price higher, forcing the Yankees into a competitive bidding environment for a pitcher who, while talented, profiles more as a high-end No. 2 than a true ace.

Any deal for Peralta would likely require a top-100 prospect plus a major league–ready arm, with Luis Gil emerging as a possible centerpiece from the Yankees’ side. The appeal is clear: adding Peralta would create a formidable rotation alongside Gerrit Cole and Max Fried, while also securing a potential compensatory draft pick if he departs after the season. The risk lies in overpaying for a one-year rental—and in watching a rival, particularly the Mets, land him instead. Cashman has the pieces, but the final outcome may hinge less on the Yankees’ willingness and more on how aggressively others push Milwaukee.

Yankees reportedly add Seth Brown on minor league contract

The Yankees’ minor league deal with Seth Brown won’t grab headlines, but it fits neatly into their long-standing approach of hunting for undervalued depth. Brown, a 33-year-old left-handed bat with proven power, brings a league-average offensive track record and a history of punishing right-handed pitching. That alone makes him intriguing as a low-risk addition, especially for a team that values matchup flexibility.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Injuries and roster congestion derailed Brown’s 2025 season, yet his strong Triple-A showing in Arizona suggests there may still be something left in the tank. He won’t solve any major problems, nor is he expected to hit lefties or play elite defense. But as a versatile corner option with legitimate pop, Brown offers the Yankees insurance—and occasionally, those quiet depth moves end up mattering over the grind of a long season.

