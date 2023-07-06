Yankees News: Bauers hurts shoulder, team claims left-handed pitcher

Jun 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jake Bauers (61) follows through on a home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are in a precarious position ahead of the trade deadline, with General Manager Brian Cashman expected to make a few pivotal moves. However, losing key outfielders at this stage could present an unexpected challenge.

A Twist of Fate: Jake Bauers’ Shoulder Injury

Adding an above-average batter to the left-field position is still a priority for the Yankees. However, losing everyday starters is not part of the desired plan.

Jake Bauers, a reserve outfielder, unfortunately, sustained a shoulder injury after diving for a ball on Wednesday night. The 27-year-old is now set for an MRI and will miss Thursday’s game and potentially more, depending on the injury’s severity.

Jake Bauers’ Impact on the Yankees’ Outfield

Bauers has effectively served an everyday role for the Yankees in the outfield this season. With a batting average of .224, an on-base percentage (OBP) of .312, seven homers, 19 RBIs, and a 114 wRC+, his contributions have been notable. His slugging percentage of .470 has boosted his offensive numbers, evidenced by a 46.7% hard-hit rate, a 21.1% barrel rate, and a career-high average exit velocity of 90.1 mph.

Despite a high % strikeout rate of 30% and an 11.7% walk rate, Bauers’ hard and well-placed hits have helped him make his mark across 49 games this season.

Losing Bauers could significantly impact the team’s depth, so anticipate more appearances from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Billy McKinney in the outfield in the days leading up to the All-Star break.

The Yankees Respond to the Injury Setback

In light of the possible loss of Bauers and awaiting the results of his MRI, the Yankees will look to enhance their outfield during the early August deadline, particularly after a season marred by injuries.

In response to the suspension of Jimmy Cordero for the remainder of the 2023 season due to violating the MLB’s domestic abuse policy, the Yankees signed left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz on a minor-league deal to bolster their ranks.

New Recruit Anthony Misiewicz: A Chance at Redemption

Despite Misiewicz’s challenging season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers this year, the 28-year-old pitcher could hold untapped potential. With an ERA of 8.64, 6.48 strikeouts per nine, a 65.8% left-on-base rate, and a 27.3% ground ball rate, he has had a challenging year at the MLB level. However, it’s evident that pitching coach Matt Blake sees potential for improvement in the new recruit.