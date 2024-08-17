Yankees’ newly promoted infielder shows he belongs in the MLB

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees losing Jazz Chisholm for the next few days certainly doesn’t bode well for the infield, but the team had no choice but to elevate a few players to starting roles. Oswaldo Cabrera has been getting increasingly more playing time, and the team elected to promote 24-year-old Oswald Peraza.

Oswald Peraza Steps Up for the Yankees

Peraza has excellent defensive qualities at multiple infield spots, but his offensive production has been volatile. He has 71 games of MLB experience under his belt, including his season debut on Friday against the Detroit Tigers. He made a significant impact, launching a home run, just the fourth in his career, after Brant Hurter tossed a belt-high sweeper across the middle of the plate. Peraza jumped on it and launched it to left field, easily clearing the outfield wall and giving the Yankees their second run of the game.

Oct 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Oswald Peraza (91) bats against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Challenges in Triple-A

Despite a solid first performance with the Bombers, he has been struggling this season in Triple-A. With Scranton, he played 65 games this season, hitting just .244/.351/.382, including eight homers and 37 RBIs with 17 stolen bases, hosting a 94 wRC+. He’s been a slightly below-average hitter in the minors and hasn’t made much damage contact, which is why he’s a last resort for the Yankees in a lot of scenarios.

Peraza’s Future with the Yankees

At this rate, management doesn’t believe Peraza is an everyday starter, but he can fill in to supplement injury. He has one minor option left, and since the Yankees have promoted him, it seems likely he will either be included in a trade at some point during the off-season or sign on with a new team to land opportunities. Once he’s out of options, Peraza will be DFAd and placed on waivers, where another team can scoop him up.

Missed Opportunities in Trade Value

In the end, the Yankees waited too long to maximize Oswald’s value on the trade market, making him valueless in that regard. However, he can still positively leave an impact in several ways, notably his defense, which has been considered Gold Glove-caliber for years.

Jazz Chisholm’s Anticipated Return

Fortunately, Chisholm is expected to return after his 10-day injured list stint comes to an end. He’s already been on the list for a few days and reported on Friday that he doesn’t feel any pain in his left elbow. That is a great sign for his long-term prospects and the Yankees don’t believe he needs surgery, suggesting he will return and hopefully support a deep playoff push in October.